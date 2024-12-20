Sparking Zero: Downtime for 12/20 Update - Rage Quit Penalties, Ki Blast Nerf, & More
Dragon Ball Sparking Zero has been a blast from the past that's rekindled the anime spark for millions of DB fans worldwide. The Budokai Tenkaichi series was impressive for its time, and Sparking Zero continues their legacy with a similar gameplay style and a beautiful visual landscape.
RELATED: Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: Patch Notes for December 12th Update
Though Sparking Zero is one of the best Dragon Ball games ever released, that doesn't mean there aren't a plethora of frustrating bugs and exploits that ruin the gameplay experience for those who play online. There's a new patch releasing tomorrow to grind down the issues in the newest Bandai Namco fighter, and we will tell you when to expect the servers to go down for maintenance.
When is Downtime for the 12/20 Sparking Zero Patch?
The downtime for the 12/20 patch will begin at 3 AM Eastern Time on December 20th and last for about an hour, according to the DragonBallGames X account. There are lots of things to be excited about in the explosive update, including a new penalty to combat rage quitting. We've compiled the downtime for each region in a table below, which will likely bring all online content to a halt.
Time Zone
Downtime
PDT
12 AM
EDT
3 AM
UTC
8 AM
CET
9 AM
What's Coming in the Sparking Zero Patch?
The biggest improvement coming in the 12/20 patch is further penalties for those who disconnect from a ranked match. Many players quit to abuse the ranked system since you don't currently lose points upon leaving mid-battle. However, now points will be rewarded to you if your opponent quits, while the bad-sport will lose points to reduce their rank.
According to the DragonBallGames X account, some connectivity problems have been fixed as well. The account also posted about a possible nerf to Smash Ki Blasts, which may stop spammers in their tracks.
Multiple bugs have been squashed, including an exploit that allowed you to completely restore your character's HP in the final 60 seconds of a DP Battle. The future is looking bright for Sparking Zero and fans can't wait to get back into ranked following the increased penalties.
NEXT: Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Cracks Down on Rage Quitters