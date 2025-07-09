Sparking Zero: Downtime for Season 1 - Ranked is Back in Action
Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has just received yet another balancing update, but this one came with a few improvements for Ranked. Since the June patch, players have been unable to access Ranked, forcing the entire fan base into Quick Play.
Single Battle and DP Battle are now balanced differently, so the first official season of Ranked is sure to shake up the meta. Luckily, the downtime is almost over, so we're going to let you in on when Ranked goes back online in Sparking Zero.
When Does Ranked Come Back Online in Sparking Zero?
The wait is over, as Ranked will be brought back online in Sparking Zero at 5 AM Eastern Time on July 10th, according to DBGame_Official and SLOplays. Server maintenance is scheduled between 2 AM and 5 AM Eastern, so there will be a few hours when you won't have access to certain online features, excluding Player Matches.
The compilation listed below details when the servers should go back online in each time zone.
• West Coast US (PDT): July 10th at 2 AM
• East Coast (EDT): July 10th at 5 AM
• United Kingdom (BST): July 10th at 10 AM
• Central Europe (CET): July 10th at 11 AM
• Japan (JST): July 10th at 6 PM
RELATED: Sparking Zero: The Best Characters for Single Battles
When Does Ranked Season 2 Begin in Sparking Zero?
Season 1 won't be the last of the competitive action, as a second iteration is already planned for Ranked. According to the Bandai Namco website, the first season will last for around three months, so you should expect a new season around October 2025.
RELATED: Is Ultra Ego Vegeta Coming to Sparking Zero? - What We Know
When Season 1 concludes, all participating players will likely receive a unique title. If Bandai sticks to one season per three months, then Sparking Zero could offer a new DLC or update alongside each season's release.
Esports Impact: Ranked Has Changed for the Better
When Sparking Zero first launched, Ranked was simply a game mode without any special rewards or long-term goals to reach. In the latest update, Ranked finally received rewards in the form of special titles and each mode endured major balancing updates.
RELATED: Dragon Ball Sparking Zero June 23 Patch Notes - Shallot Release and Big Ranked Changes
The increased focus on Sparking Zero's competitive experience could signal the beginning of the title's entrance into the esports scene, even if not officially. For now, online play has taken a turn to provide balanced and fair gameplay for all players.
Many fans believed Sparking Zero was a party game when it launched in 2024, but character balancing has come a long way since then, and most fighters are now nearly equal in Single Battles. Whether you belong to the casual or competitive community, the future is looking bright in Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.