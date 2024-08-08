How to Join the Spectre Divide Closed Beta
2024 is a stellar year for first-person shooters. VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul has been a smashing success, Apex Legends is bringing in a fresh Shockwave season and new addition XDefiant has performed well alongside the competition after its release in May. Now, indie developer Mountaintop Studios is joining the party with Spectre Divide, a 3v3 first-person shooter that defies conventions — and dimensions. Its much-anticipated Closed Beta will be here soon, so let's explore what's unique about the game, when it will arrive and how to download and play. Here's everything to know about Spectre Divide!
What is Spectre Divide?
Spectre Divide is a 3v3 tactical shooter created by Mountaintop Studios in collaboration with esports legend Micheal "shroud" Grzesiek. Mountaintop Studios is "an independent studio building Spectre Divide to bring players together through unforgettable challenges." The developer includes talents with experience at Epic Games, Riot Games, Bungie and other studios. The game has a charming comic-book-esque art style and a futuristic concept. It is set in the fictional location "Breakwater". Like VALORANT and Counter-Strike 2, it follows a plant-and-defuse format. Each team's objective is to plant the bomb in the opponent's territory or defuse a bomb that has already been planted.
What platforms is Spectre Divide available on?
Spectre Divide is only currently available on PC. However, it may arrive to console platforms such as Xbox and PlayStation in the future.
How much does Spectre Divide cost?
It's your lucky day — Spectre Divide is completely free to play! Players do "have the option to directly purchase character and weapon cosmetics" as stated in a Mountaintop Studios FAQ. The game also features "Sponsors kits" which players can buy or unlock with playtime. According to Mountaintop Studios, "there won’t be any loot boxes or NFT/web3 integrations" in the game.
What makes Spectre Divide unique from other first-person shooters?
Spectre Divide's unique quality is that players can control two separate bodies simultaneously in real-time. This concept is called "Duality" and is core to Spectre Divide's combat experience. With Duality, players can hold their own crossfires, trade themselves and defend two different areas on the map at the same time.
Spectre Divide's 3v3 playstyle also sets it apart from shooters like VALORANT and Counter-Strike 2, which usually employ a 5v5 format. In addition, the game will have entirely different characters and "an arsenal of future tech" which will contribute to gameplay.
Finally, former Counter-Strike and VALORANT pro player shroud has functioned as Spectre Divide's lead gameplay advisor since alpha. This two-year collaboration ensured a competitive and precise tactical experience within the game.
When will the Spectre Divide Closed Beta arrive?
Spectre Divide's Closed Beta will arrive on August 13, 2024. The Closed Beta will last until August 21, 2024. The game has no set release date on Steam, though the page notes it is "coming soon". Mountaintop Studios states "we aren't ready to share details on a full launch date yet," but interested gamers can check their website, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates.
How can players download and enter Spectre Divide?
Spectre Divide servers will run in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Players in these regions will be eligible for the Closed Beta. In addition, invites to the game will stagger and new spots will open each day. Invitations are generally first-come-first-serve, so you may have to wait a few days for a chance to join.
The first way to enter Spectre Divide's Closed Beta is to receive an entry key from an eligible Twitch stream. After receiving a key, players must link their Spectre Divide and Twitch accounts. Mountaintop Games will prioritize users who access the Closed Beta this way, so Twitch is your best bet. Twitch users will also receive three exclusive items: a Bad Intentions spray, the Troublemaker Banner and the Sinister Smile charm.
The second way to enter the Closed Beta is by requesting access through the Spectre Divide Steam page. Visitors should log in to their Steam account, and scroll slightly down the Spectre Divide Steam page until they see a green button labeled "Request Access." Check the Closed Beta information page for more information. Players can attempt both methods, and requesting access on Steam after using a Twitch key will boost your entry chances.
If you can't grab a spot in the August 13-21 playtest, don't despair — Mountaintops Studios has confirmed there will be more playtests in the future. Players can also wishlist the game on Steam to be notified when it releases.
We're here to inform you as Spectre Divide evolves and eventually releases! Stay tuned for more information about the Closed Beta as it progresses.