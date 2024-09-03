Spectre Divide Launch Patch Notes: New Map, New Movement
2024 is introducing new shooter games left and right: Deadlock made a smashing debut and hit over 100,000 players while space shooter Concord humorously yet unfortunately flopped. Spectre Divide, famed for esports legend Shroud's involvement as lead gameplay designer, is the next new game in line, and things look exciting upon its September 3 2024 launch!
Here's a full rundown of everything we know from Spectre Divide's launch patch notes including a new map, stronger anti-cheats, weapon changes and more.
What do we know about Spectre Divide's new map Commons?
Commons is a new map set in the Communa district. It is located in a busy port district with bustling commerce and seaside activity. According to the official patch notes, Commons includes "raised combat platforms, some shotgun-friendly narrow passages, and the clear sightlines [...] toward B."
The map encourages combat with a range of weapons including snipers, shotguns and rifles. In addition, the patch notes state that "Defenders get early info via Mid which makes strategic maneuvering vital for Attackers."
- "Commons is enabled in Casual and Custom. It will be part of the Ranked map rotation when Ranked matchmaking goes live."
What weapons and movements are being updated in this Spectre Divide patch?
This patch overhauls many weapons to solve horizontal recoil issues and clarify tiered upgrades. The patch will also add an optional hit confirmation setting with some hitbox and latency changes. Finally, Mountaintop Studios is fine-tuning movement punishment for mobilities like jumping. Below is a handy list of the most important weapon and movement changes!
Spectre Divide Launch Weapon Changes:
Buzzsaw
- Reduced horizontal recoil after 4th bullet
- Increased firing stability
Whisper
- Increased firing stability
Cyclone
- Reduced mid and late pattern recoil
- 30m+ damage: Head: 116, Body: 30, Limb: 25
Drummer
- Fire rate: 140 > 160
- Overheat decay delay: 0.5 > 0.2
- Shots before overheat: 5 > 6
Fury
- Reduced mid and late pattern recoil
Berzerker
- Reduced late pattern recoil
Harpe
- ADS stabilization duration: 0.35 > 0.27
Prototype-OP
- ADS stabilization duration: 0.6 > 0.5
Spectre Divide Launch Hit Feedback and Movement Changes:
- Shots confirmed by the server will now display a hit confirmation on the crosshair.
- Players can change this behavior in Settings > General > Optic Hit Confirm
- Increased player hitbox size
- Improved hit confirms
- Reduced weapon fire audio latency
- Reduced movement penalties for repeated jumping
- "Weapons now apply jumping movement penalties according [to] their class. From least to most restricted: Melee/Utility, Pistols, Submachine Guns, Rifles, Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers"
What quality-of-life updates are in this Spectre Divide patch?
Spectre Divide's launch update is significantly improving players' quality-of-life experiences. The patch will improve Sponsors, abilities, surrender options and in-game cues. The official patch notes contain many updates, but we've condensed the most important ones here.
Spectre Divide Launch Patch QOL Updates:
- Easier Vault mechanics in-game
- 'Last Player Standing' cue audio
- Added a setting to disable Text Chat sound effects (Settings > Audio)
- Added accessibility setting for swap camera effect
- 'Surrender' is now available via Escape if a teammate abandons the match
- Improved movement for Ghostlink's Dupe
- New network status icons
- Revised Sponsors tab in main menu
What Ranked, Social and User Interface updates are in this Spectre Divide patch?
Now that Spectre Divide is officially launching, it's easier than ever to play with your friends — and in-game features are changing to reflect that. The official patch notes remind players that ranked play is "coming soon" and adjust tuning based on beta performance. In addition, Party Invites will gain settings for a smoother invite experience. Crosshair rendering and UI displays will also significantly improve.
Spectre Divide Launch Ranked Updates:
- For Ranked, adjusted Santai Rank +/- tunings based on Closed Beta
Spectre Divide Launch Social and User Interface Updates:
- You will no longer receive party invites from players that you’ve muted or blocked
- Added new setting to ‘Only Allow Party Invites from Friends’ (Settings > General)
- Improved crosshair rendering
- In-game UI (HUD) improvements
- Many bug fixes (full list available here)
Stay tuned for more Spectre Divide in-game and esports news!