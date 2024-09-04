Spectre Divide Down for Launch Day Fixes
It's launch day for the highly anticipated free-to-play 3v3 tactical shooter Spectre Divide. While the game endorsed by Shroud has garnered plenty of hype, the launch hasn't been quite as smooth as the devs would have hoped. Along with the official release came a brand new pitch employing several quality of life changes as well as a brand new map
Shortly after launch today, the developers at Mountaintop Studios released a post acknowledging several issues including long queue times and purchasing errors.
At 8pm ET, Spectre Divide servers went down for the first time since launch to push a matchmaking fix.
How to Check Spectre Divide Server Status
Because the game is brand new, the best way to keep up to date with emergency patches as well as scheduled maintenance is to follow the game's official social media accounts.