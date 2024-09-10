Spectre Divide Patch Notes: Huge Custom Mode Changes
Spectre Divide, Mountaintop Studios' shooter collaboration with esports legend Shroud, launched
to widespread acclaim on September 3, 2024. As the game takes off, it follows its first patch notes with a fresh update on September 10, 2024. The September 10 2024 Spectre Divide patch will bring progression changes, new in-game options, altered Crew Competition mechanics and more. Here's everything players need to know before swapping to their Spectres and getting their heads in the game!
Spectre Divide September 10 Patch Release Time
The September 10 Spectre Divide patch released after a period of maintenance at 9 A.M. PT (12 P.M. EST, 6 P.M. CEST). This maintenance period lasted for approximately an hour and a half.
Spectre Divide September 10 Patch Progression Changes
This September 10 Spectre Divide patch will speed up player progression. XP and Fame gained from Contracts will increase. In addition, players can unlock endorsements faster and Crew Competition rewards will double.
Weekly and Daily contracts:
- Round Played: 100 > 300
- Daily Goals: 3,000 > 6,000
- Weekly Goals: 12,000 > 24,000
- Team Goals: varied increases; most doubled
Crew Competition:
- Crew Star: 2,000 > 4,000
- Crew Competition Reward: varied increases; most doubled
Spectre Divide September 10 Patch Game Mode Changes
Spectre Divide's Ranked Mode is live, so Mountaintop Studios is adding updates that enable players to practice. Players can now enter Custom games alone to experiment with strategies. A Surrender feature is also available in Round 2 so players won't have to suffer through a match if a teammate goes AFK early.
- Ranked Mode is live with Solo ranks ranging from Bronze to Champion and Team ranks ranging from Undiscovered to Champion.
- Players must complete and win 15 matches to qualify for Ranked play.
- Per official patch notes here, players "can now start Custom Matches by [themselves] to practice line-ups, learn maps, or create content."
- Players can surrender in all game modes after Round 2 by typing /ff.
- Various bug fixes; a full list is available in the official Patch Notes
Spectre Divide September 10 Patch General Changes and Bug Fixes
While the included progression updates and major game mode changes are this patch's main focus, Spectre Divide's September 10 2024 Patch also adds notable general changes. Graphics have improved on Mill B-Site so players can enjoy optimized performance while attacking and defending. Various major bug fixes make joining parties, making friends and reporting unsavory players easier and more consistent. Players should also experience fewer spontaneous disconnects.
- Optimization pass resulting in improved Mill B-Site graphics
- Fixed issues that caused Party Join errors
- Fixed issues preventing players from using social features and reporting players on the End-Of-Match Scoreboard
- Fixed issues causing spontaneous disconnects
- Various other bug fixes; visit Spectre Divide's official Patch Notes for a full list
Stay tuned for more Spectre Divide updates as the game evolves, and best of luck on your journey to become a Spectre Divide Santai superstar!