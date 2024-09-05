How to Play Ranked in Spectre Divide
After plenty of anticipation, Spectre Divide is finally here. The game launched on September 3rd after a relatively successful closed beta period and has reached a peak of over 30,000 concurrent players since its debut. Mountaintop Studios developed Spectre Divide in collaboration with esports legend Shroud and has used feedback from its beta to introduce a recent patch upon launch.
Now, it seems even more changes are in store — Spectre Divide will introduce a competitive Ranked system so players can climb. Here's everything we know about Spectre Divide's Ranked game mode, what ranks are available and when it will go live!
Spectre Divide Ranked Mode Release Date
Spectre Divide's Ranked mode will arrive in less than a week on September 10, 2024. The exact time this update will arrive is unknown. Update times may be dependent upon a player's server region and timezone.
How to Unlock Ranked
Players will be able to access Spectre Divide's Ranked mode in-game after playing and winning 15 Casual mode games. Once they complete this task, players should navigate to the Spectre Divide main menu. Players need to select the Mode tab above the 'Compete' queue icon in the bottom left. From there, they can select Ranked mode once it becomes available on September 10th. Finally, players should press the 'Compete' button to enter Ranked queue!
Player Ranks Explained
Spectre Divide's ranked system works based on a progressive accumulation of points. This system is similar to VALORANT. However, Spectre Divide has two different Ranked game modes: Solo and Team. Solo players' ranks are calculated based on individual performance in solo queue. Team ranks are calculated based on play within a team.
Spectre Divide ranks are calculated using Divisions. Players move through these divisions through accumulating Santai Rating (SR) points. Santai Rating is derived from in-game performance and is adjusted to your total after every Ranked match. There are multiple tiers inside each Division — for example, a Bronze player would have to progress through Bronze 1, Bronze 2, Bronze 3 and Bronze 4 to reach Silver. Spectre Divide's Solo Ranked divisions range from Bronze to Champion, and its Team Ranked divisions range from Undiscovered to Champion. The highest rank, Champion, does not contain any tiers and seems to be similar to VALORANT's Radiant rank. Here's a handy list of all available ranks and the tiers within!
All Spectre Divide Solo Ranks:
- Bronze 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Silver 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Gold 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Platinum 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Emerald 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Ruby 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Diamond 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Champion
All Spectre Divide Team Ranks:
- Undiscovered 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Prospect 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Talent 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Professional 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Elite 1, 2, 3 & 4
- International 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Superstar 1, 2, 3 & 4
- World Class 1, 2, 3 & 4
- Champion