Spectre Divide Release Guide — Launch Date, Servers, System Requirements
Spectre Divide finally has a release date. Here's how to prepare for Michael "shroud" Grzesiek's shooter.
Spectre Divide is a tactical shooter that offers a bit of a twist on the genre. In this shooter, you control two different characters at a time in a 3v3 match inspired by VALORANT and Counter-Strike 2. A lot of people have said it looks like a cartoony, Borderlands-esque version of VALORANT, with similar maps and weapon buying gameplay.
Here's how to play Spectre Divide right when it comes out.
Spectre Divide Release Date
Spectre Divide is coming out on September 3, 2024. It will initially be for PC only. It will eventually arrive on console but developers want to focus on PC play first.
Spectre Divide Release Time
The servers will go up specifically at 9 AM PT, so be ready at that time. You can start practicing on the new map, Commons. Ranked matchmaking will go up shortly after, clearly a big focus of Spectre Divide.
Spectre Divide Available Servers
- US
- EU
- Asia Pacific
- Australia
Can You Play Spectre Divide Early?
This month, Spectre Divide had a Closed Beta starting August 13.
Unfortunately, the Closed Beta ended on August 21. It was previously accessible through the Spectre Divide Steam page or by getting an entry key from a Twitch stream. At this point, fans will have to await the official launch in a week.
Spectre Divide System Requirements
Ready to start playing Spectre Divide next week? Find out if your PC can handle the tactical shooter:
- CPU: Intel Core i5 (4th Generation or newer) OR AMD Ryzen 5
- RAM: 8 GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti or AMD RX 6700 XT
- DX: Version 11
- OS: Windows 10 Home, 64-bit
- STO: 20 GB space
- NET: Broadband internet connection