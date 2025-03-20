Spider-Punk 2099 and Steam Power Iron Man - Marvel Rivals Skin Release Date and Pricing
- Spider-Man and Iron Man are getting new skins.
- Black Panther's long-awaited skin brings up leak problems.
- Iron Man continues to plummet in ranked usage.
Two new, highly anticipated costumes are about to drop in Marvel Rivals—Spider-Punk 2099 and Steam Power Iron Man. But instead of being a simple update, this pair of skins is actually stirring a bit of “controversy” within the community.
Both Spider-Man - Spider-Punk 2099 and Iron Man - Steam Power costumes will follow the usual Marvel Rivals release timeline that continues to deliver content each week. But there is a bit more depth to how leaks are potentially misleading players who want specific skins.
Spider-Man - Spider-Punk 2099 Skin Release Date and Price
"The biggest leap we've made in decades? Putting synths back in punk music. And hey, punk was born from the raw strum of a guitar even the future can't take that away. Wish Hobie could see this..."
Arguably the most requested, non-Symbiote or movie Spider-Man design, Spider-Punk 2099 finally joins the Marvel Rivals shop on March 20 at 10pm ET.
Category
Details
Release Time
March 20 @ 10pm ET
Price
2,200 Units
Items Included
Spider-Punk 2099 Costume
Iron Man - Steam Power Skin Release Date and Price
"Some good men rode out of town...But some men took action. I could hear Stark from the Timely Bulletin offices. He'd picked up his hammer again."
Following the release of Black Widow’s free Mrs. Barnes skin, Marvel Rivals is dipping back into the 1872 comics and bringing Iron Man’s steam-powered armor to the game. This costume gives the armored Avenger another look that lets players heavily differentiate from his Rivals’ design.
Category
Details
Release Time
March 20 @ 10pm ET
Price
1,600 Units
Items Included
Steam Power Costume
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Mid-Season Patch Notes - Balance Updates, New Storm Skin Pricing
Where is the Vampire Black Panther Skin? Marvel Rivals Leak Issues
There are two key issues with this set of skins that a small portion of Marvel Rivals players have pointed out since they were revealed.
Firstly, both of these skins were available to use in some capacity during some of the Marvel Rivals testing periods. That means they have largely been completed since at least mid-2024 and are only just now being added to the game.
That shouldn’t be a major complaint since other content from the tests isn’t in the game yet—and could never be added for one reason or another. It is up to the developers to pace out when content is released, and dropping two new skins or big updates every week requires a lot of planning to keep the pipeline flowing.
The other issue is even more divisive, in that original leak for the March 20 skin update showed Iron Man - Steam Power along with the Black Panther - Thrice Cursed King. That Black Panther skin leaked early during Season 1, showing the king of Wakanda turned into a vampire as part of Dracula’s conquest.
Because the actual release schedule does not include the Thrice Cursed King bundle, some players started complaining in the replies for official Marvel Rivals social posts and directly to leakers. To which dataminers responded by reminding everyone that leaks are never a guarantee that something will happen to a game.
Most leak accounts use information provided by dataminers, who share info based on content pulled from game files. As a result, there is a good chance some of it will be released at some point, but it is never a guarantee that things won’t change, such as with the store rotation with new costumes being added.
PSYLOCKE.GG added that Spider-Punk assets were not included in the files associated with the update, while the Black Panther skin was included.
“The files shipped with the latest update pointed to that, we don't have any shop assets for the Spider-Punk skin yet. Seems to be a last minute change,” PSYLOCKE.GG said. “Very possible the bundle is either in a future rotation or the event reward even!”
Leaks, especially for live-service games, have become more prominent in recent years and have their own culture online. Unfortunately, that also leads to surprises being spoiled early or a subsect of players getting angry when something isn’t announced on a timeline related to leaked plans.
Marvel Rivals had a recent controversy where parts of the community thought NetEase Games was actively planting data in the game to get leakers to share fake info about upcoming heroes. That has since been debunked, but it proves that there is no point in believing every leak you see until the actual developers give additional confirmation.
Spider-Punk 2099 and Steam Power Iron Man Esports Meta Impact
Ignoring the leak element, Spider-Punk 2099 will surely see more players pick up Spider-Man for a few games when the costume is added to the game.
New York’s web-slinger is currently the hero with the ninth-highest pick rate across all ranks in competitive queues at 20.97 percent, with a win rate of 48.89 percent. That usage dips to 12.8 percent once you get to Grandmaster or above, though his win rate jumps to 51.46 percent, according to RivalsMeta.
The buffs for Venom at the start of Season 1.5 have seen the Symbiote combo with Spider-Man become even stronger. You should probably start learning how to deal with that dive pairing because it is unlikely to go anywhere even if it isn't at the top of the meta right now.
Related Article: Marvel Rivals Invitational 2025 North America - All Teams and How to Watch
As for Iron Man, the Steam Power skin is cool, but it likely won’t increase his 8.41 percent pick rate in comp matches much. That already bottom-10 usage rate plummets once players begin to hit Diamond and craters to a less than 3.5 percent pick rate in Celestial and above.
Considering Hela is still a top threat, Namor is constantly contested, and characters like Winter Soldier and Punisher run wild in the right hands, Iron Man just can't hold up outside of specific lineups. That doesn't mean he isn't strong; it just means he is more situational than the dominant flier, Storm, or other DPS staples.