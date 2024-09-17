Splatoon 3 Is Over — What's Next?
Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 3 is getting no more updates.
Splatoon 3 has been a massively popular title on Nintendo Switch for casual and competitive gamers alike, selling over 10 million copies in its first three months. With consistent updates, patches, seasonal content, and DLC, Splatoon 3 has continued to be a successful game with plenty of loyal gamers month after month.
So what's the plan now that Nintendo is no longer updating Splatoon 3?
Splatoon 3 No Longer Getting Big Updates
Nintendo initially promised a lot of content updates for Splatoon 3 but we've now gotten them all, including a single-player mode. During the Grand Festival, which ended earlier this week, developers basically announced that no more updates were planned.
To keep the game fresh, fans can expect the return of seasonal events and SplatFest themes. Think Splatoween, Spring Fest, Summer Nights, and Frosty Fest — but nothing new. Devs might also throw in some balance patches here and there, but not often.
Will There Be a Splatoon 4?
While fans are disappointed at Splatoon 3's support coming to an end, it has also left a lot of gamers wondering if that means a new Splatoon title is in the works or on its way.
Splatoon 4 has been whispered about the past few months, with some leakers insisting that it's being worked on by Nintendo under the codename Spiral. There's no official information regarding Splatoon 4's release date unfortunately for fans. But with the Nintendo Switch 2 around the corner, it wouldn't be shocking to see the next Splatoon game arrive on the new console with more capabilities and improved hardware.