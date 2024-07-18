Splitgate 2 Coming in 2025
The timer has ended and the reveal we all expected three days ago is here. Portal phsyics-based shooter Splitgate will get a second chance at life with the launch of Splitgate 2 next year.
1047 Games released a cinematic trailer for the sequel title this morning. Based on the trailer, some have speculated that it may be another in the growing list of hero shooters that have attempted to revive the genre since the lackluster launch of Overwatch 2. However, the official account quickly confirmed that the game will not be a hero shooter, though it will have a "faction system".
Splitgate caught the eyes of many shooter fans for its combination of arena-shooter gameplay with portal physics reminiscent of the Valve title of the same name. Unfortunately, it was quickly drowned out in a crowded sea of free to play first person shooters.
Splitgate 2 is available to wishlist on Steam now and will release for the PS4 and PS5 in 2025.