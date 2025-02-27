Splitgate 2 Alpha: How to Join, Dates, Twitch Drops
Players will have their first chance to get their hands on Splitgate 2 starting this weekend as the game's first open alpha test kicks off. The long-awaited follow up to the FPS sensation that blended Halo and Portal is set to arrive this year, but 1047 Games is starting things off early by letting players jump into the game in a new alpha test.
The Splitgate 2 alpha will include multiple game modes including the new Multi-Team Portal Warfare modes, which adds a third team to make for 8v8v8 battles across the likes of Domination, Hotzone, and Team Deathmatch modes.
Splitgate 2 Alpha start time
The Splitgate 2 Alpha start time is set to kick off at 12pm EST / 9am PST on Thursday, February 27. The beta will then run until some time on Sunday, March 2, according to the game's FAQ page. While no time was given, it's probably safe to assume that it'll be around the same time on Sunday.
How to join the Splitgate 2 Alpha
Thankfully 1047 Games has made things simple for the Splitgate 2 Alpha, there's no random forms to fill in. To join the Splitgate 2 Alpha you'll simply need to just download the alpha from the game's Steam, PlayStation Store, or Xbox Store pages, and you'll be taking part. On Steam you'll need to request access to the playtest, but since it's an open alpha you'll be approved straight away once the download is live.
What platforms is the Splitgate 2 Alpha available on ?
The Splitgate 2 Alpha will be available to play on PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. If you're a PS4 and Xbox One owner, don't fret, as the full game will be available on those platforms when it eventually releases sometime in 2025. Splitgate 2 is also crossplay enabled so you'll be able to play with your friends no matter what platform they use through the use of a 1047 Games account.
Splitgate 2 Alpha PC requirements
The following is the Recommended PC specs for the Splitgate 2 Alpha according to the game's Steam page.
Minimum specs
- OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-6100 / Core™ i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen™ 3 1200
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 960 or AMD Radeon™ RX 470
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
Recommended Specs
- OS: Windows® 10 64 Bit or Windows® 11 64 Bit
- Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-6600K / Core™ i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen™ 5 1400
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 580
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
How to Get Splitgate 2 Alpha Twitch Drops
Fans who want an exclusive reward can tune into any stream on Twitch broadcasting Splitgate 2. Watch for two hours to earn the Aeros "Haunt" Cadence.
Make sure to follow these requirements:
- Link your Twitch account to your 1047 Games account
- Steams you watch must be in the Splitgate 2 category
- Claim the reward on the Twitch Drop Inventory page
Drops will end on March 2.
Splitgate 2 Esports Impact
Splitgate was buried under a mountain of other shooter esports when it first launched. While many gamers within the esports space would love to see top-level players use the game's portal mechanics to their fullest, first-person shooters are the most difficult category to break through. While we have seen some major successes like Marvel Rivals and Deadlock, other games barely made an impact, such as the similarly indie tac-shooter Spectre Divide.
With Marvel Rivals still riding high and Rainbow Six Siege announcing a major revamp just after another successful Six Invitational, it will be an uphill battle for Splitgate to find a home. However, the first step is to get an audience excited about the game with this open test weekend.