Splitgate 2 Open Beta: Release Date, Will it Succeed?
After confirming a 2025 release date, Splitgate 2 has officially announced its last Open Beta. This event will include revamped competitive structures, fresh cosmetics and more. Let's explore everything to know about Splitgate 2 and its Open Beta, including the game's history, format, esports impact and more.
What is Splitgate 2?
Splitgate is a first-person shooter in which players teleport across the map while battling for objective control. The original Splitgate, which premiered in 2021 through Steam, was a resounding success upon launch. However, its small-scale interface hindered its expansion, as the game's servers could not accommodate its surging player count. The franchise's developer, 1047 Games, is returning with a vengeance in Splitgate 2, a sequel that aims to replicate the original title's unique concept with a stronger infrastructure built in Unreal Engine 5. It will also have a constant update schedule: the title promises monthly competitive Seasons, each with fresh battlepasses, and weekly cosmetic drops.
Splitgate 2's matches are objective-based, and players compete in various modes including Domination, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, King of the Hill and more. It also includes a Ranked queue for users to climb. The game prioritizes gunplay and movement, with players engaging in tactical combat. Each Splitgate player has a portal gun, which they can use on select walls around the map to open a portal. Players can also shoot each other and travel through these portals.
Splitgate 2 Open Beta Announcement
On April 30 2025, Splitgate 2 announced it would enter its final Open Beta. This event will allow all interested players to download and enter the game before its official launch. It will also showcase new weapons, over 10 game modes, 15 distinct in-game maps and a custom map creator. According to a 1047 Games news release, "The Open Beta is going to have way more than the Open Alpha. Way more."
Splitgate 2 Open Beta Schedule and Release Date
The Splitgate 2 Open Beta will begin on Thursday, May 22 2025. The Open Beta will not end until Splitgate permanently launches, which will occur sometime during 2025. 1047 Games has not yet confirmed an exact release date.
How to Join Splitgate 2's Open Beta
Interested players can wishlist Splitgate 2 on Steam, where it will be available upon launch. Wishlisting the title will send users an email when it is open for download. In addition, Splitgate 2 will release later on PS5, PS4, Xbox XS and Xbox One.
Splitgate 2 players need a unique 1047 Games account to enter the game. Users who do not yet have an account can make one at https://account.1047games.com. Accounts from the original Splitgate will automatically be enabled for the new launch.
Is Splitgate 2 Free?
Splitgate 2 is completely free-to-play. Players can purchase optional DLC items in the store using Splitcoins, the game's currency. Items from the original Splitgate will not transfer over to Splitgate 2. However, past customers will reportedly receive some kind of reward. 1047 Games states regarding this decision:
"Skins won’t be able to transfer in the same way that you can’t peel the paint off your old house and apply it to the mansion you moved into. We understand the time spent in acquiring these items. We want to reward your efforts and time in Splitgate, and we take that seriously. How we will do that is not decided at this time, but know that it is something we are focused on as we discuss the next game."
How Could Splitgate 2 Impact Esports?
Entering the FPS market is incredibly difficult. Games including esports legend shroud's Spectre divide, Ubisoft's XDefiant and the infamous Concord have notoriously flopped when pit against competiting titles. What's more, many of these failed ventures were produced by studios with well-known talents from powerhouse developers like Riot Games and Blizzard Entertainment.
Splitgate's original 2019 release from a previously unknown game studio defied all the odds. The game not only survived but thrived in its extremely competitive genre, since amassing a loyal fanbase. As of May 2 2025, Splitgate sits at a "Very Positive" state with over 111,000 reviews and has survived the years despite player dips. Splitgate 2's Alpha Playtest also showed promising engagement, as 1047 Games reported a 200% new player growth.
What was the secret to Splitgate's success? Part of it was certainly its fresh portal-based concept, but it also had the advantage of being completely free-to-play. Concord's famous flop was largely due to its hefty 60 USD price tag, which deterred gamers who already had free options such as Overwatch, Counter-Strike and VALORANT.
With larger infrastructure and more funding than the original, Splitgate 2 has a fighting chance to attract a large playerbase and compete with the greats. It also has the advantage of a pre-existing audience who will happily migrate from its predecessor. The biggest challenge for the title will be maintaining its momentum upon launch. Bungie's extraction shooter FPS Marathon will also release in September 2025, which could put the two titles into contention.
An esports circuit would be a huge draw for FPS players who want to climb to higher levels of competition. It provides something for the community to aspire to, and a surrounding tournament presence can contribute to a game's revenue. If Splitgate 2 succeeds, investing in esports could elevate it to compete with long-standing titles.