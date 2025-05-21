Splitgate 2 Open Beta Release Date, How to Join, Battle Pass
Splitgate's original launch shook up the esports world with a fresh portal concept and unique gameplay. Now, its sequel Splitgate 2 is entering a final Open Beta phase before launch. This stage will add new maps, another Power Weapon, a Battle Pass and more. Here's all the key info about Splitgate 2's Open Beta, including its release date and how to join.
What is Splitgate 2?
Splitgate became a surprise success in the FPS scene when it arrived in 2019. Developed by indie studio 1047 Games, the title quickly gained a large fanbase and drew attention for its unique concept. It is inspired by the classic video game Portal, which lets players use a portal gun to solve complex challenges. Splitgate combines a similar portal system with fast-paced FPS gunplay, mixing strategy with mechanical skill. Its Steam page states:
"Splitgate is a free-to-play, fast-paced multiplayer shooter that features player-controlled portals. This sci-fi shooter takes the FPS genre to a new dimension with its portal mechanics, delivering high-flying, multi-dimensional combat."
At the Game Awards on July 18 2024, 1047 Games announced it would release a Splitgate sequel. This title would have a stronger infrastructure to support more players, new features and fresh graphics. Splitgate 2 went through an Alpha playtest in February 2025, which 1047 Games stated "had incredibly positive feedback and the best retention we have ever seen."
When Will Splitgate 2 Release?
According to 1047 Games, Splitgate 2 will release in Summer 2025, sometime before September 22. No exact release date is public yet.
Related Article: Splitgate 2 Coming in 2025
Splitgate 2 Announces its Open Beta
Splitgate 2 announced its Open Beta on May 19 2025, stating the phase would be the final step before its launch. The Open Beta includes many updates, the most notable being a map creator, several new maps, a new weapon and a battlepass.
The Open Beta will also flow seamlessly into Splitgate 2's official release, and all purchases and progress will carry over into the main game. Player accomplishments will not be reset at any point.
Map Creator
Splitgate 2 is introducing a Map Creator called "The Lab." This mode allows players to build their own battlefields "alone or with friends." Uniquely, up to 16 players can work on one map at the same time. The Lab is reportedly inspired by Unreal Engine and Halo's Forge, and Splitgate will foster a community where creators can post and interact with each others' map content.
Takedown Mode
Due to positive player feedback, the original Splitgate's Takedown Mode will return.
New Simulation Maps
Four new Simulation Mode maps will be available for Takedown Mode players. One is a revamped Simulation Charlie map, and the Splitgate 2 team states they will "keep adding more Simulation maps in upcoming seasons."
New 'Core' and 'Stadium' Arena Maps
Arena Mode will also continue in Splitgate 2's Open Beta with two new map options. First, Core will include vertical elements and ramps to encourage movement. It is set in a research lab on Venus. Next, Stadium returns from the original Splitgate with some changes: players can jump into the air with launchpads and drop enemies into a basement void.
New Onslaught Maps
Splitgate 2's multi-team combat mode is now called 'Onslaught'. In Onslaught, 24 players compete for dominance. Onslaught's Glacier map will return. Drought will offer a new desert moon setting with perilous cliffs, and Fracture includes floating islands with risky launch pads connecting them.
New Weapon: Borealis
Splitgate 2's new gun, the Borealis, is a Meridian faction Power Weapon. The team states: "The Borealis is a charge-up power carbine. Think of it like a combination of a railgun and an energy beam rifle."
Splitgate 2 Beta Battle Pass
Splitgate 2 will commemorate the Open Beta with the game's first-ever Battle Pass. Players can purchase it for 500 Splitcoin (about 5.00 USD). In the Battle Pass, users can earn:
- 3 Skins
- 3 Weapon Skins
- 1 Portal Skin
- Emotes
- Sprays
- Weapon Charms
- Player Cards
- Titles
- Splitcoin
- Proelium
New Skin Bundles
Open Beta players can purchase three Faction-themed Skin Bundles, called "Founder's Packs." Each reportedly includes:
- 2 Skins
- 3 Weapon Skins
- 1 Emote
- 1 Weapon Charm
- 1 Player Card
Players can also opt to buy the three sets together in the Ultimate Founder's Bundle.
Weapon Upgrades and Cosmetics
Splitgate 2 will introduce new Mythic cosmetic upgrades, which add in-game animations. These will not impact the player's chances of winning. In addition, skins and characters will be upgradeable with "updated geo, a unique emote, [...] jetpack effects [...] custom tracer effects, death effects, and reactive effects."
Dev Killer Skins
If players defeat a 1047 Games developer in-game, they earn a free Dev Killer skin.
For full details, check Splitgate 2's official announcement post here.
When is Splitgate 2's Open Beta?
Splitgate 2's Open Beta will begin on Thursday, May 22 2025. The phase will launch at 9 AM PT. Opening times may vary depending on the player's location, so here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
- PT: 9 AM
- CT: 11 AM
- ET: 12 PM
- Brazil: 1 PM
- London: 5 PM
- CET: 6 PM
- India: 9:30 PM
- KST/JST: 1 AM (May 23)
What Platforms is the Splitgate 2 Open Beta On?
Splitgate 2's Open Beta will be available on PC, Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Steam Deck, Epic Games and the Microsoft store.
How to Join the Splitgate 2 Open Beta
No applications are needed to enter Splitgate 2's Open Beta. Upon its designated launch date, it will immediately be available on Steam and other platforms. All players have to do is download the title, create an account and get playing. Fans can also wishlist Splitgate 2 on Steam to receive an alert when the Open Beta is ready to download.
Esports Impact
While the original Splitgate's launch was successful, it has not yet reached the scale of larger FPS titles like Counter-Strike and VALORANT. Splitgate 2's stronger infrastructure and larger team will help it compete with the greats, possibly also boosting its Splitgate Pro Series esports circuit. Well-known organizations like Luminosity, Moist Esports, T1 and XSET have already formed rosters for the game.