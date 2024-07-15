Esports illustrated

Is Splitgate 2 Coming Soon?

Trent Murray

Splitgate could get a second chance at life in just a few days. The portal physics-based shooter dropped a teaser today hinting that some big announcement would arrive in just three days.

The game's website has also been updated to simply show a countdown timer with the teaser imagery in the background.

Fans have discussed a potential sequel to the unique FPS project for months. While the game's Twitter/X account has remained active, it has not posted about a content update since February 2024. According to SteamCharts, Splitgate has less than 300 concurrent active players at time of writing.

The game received a lot of hype during development for its unique movement mechanics, effectively adding the portal gun from the acclaimed Valve series to a fast-pasted PvP shooter. However, Splitgate was ultimately unable to find a sustainable audience in a crowded FPS esports landscape.

Whether the update is a sequel, an overhaul of the original title, or a new project from 1047 Games entirely, fans are excited to see what the team has planned

Published
Trent Murray

TRENT MURRAY

Trent has covered esports since the birth of the LCS. He also led content strategy and served as Senior Writer for The Esports Observer and Sports Business Journal, and worked on the development team for Rushdown Revolt.

Home/News