Is Splitgate 2 Coming Soon?
Splitgate could get a second chance at life in just a few days. The portal physics-based shooter dropped a teaser today hinting that some big announcement would arrive in just three days.
The game's website has also been updated to simply show a countdown timer with the teaser imagery in the background.
Fans have discussed a potential sequel to the unique FPS project for months. While the game's Twitter/X account has remained active, it has not posted about a content update since February 2024. According to SteamCharts, Splitgate has less than 300 concurrent active players at time of writing.
The game received a lot of hype during development for its unique movement mechanics, effectively adding the portal gun from the acclaimed Valve series to a fast-pasted PvP shooter. However, Splitgate was ultimately unable to find a sustainable audience in a crowded FPS esports landscape.
Whether the update is a sequel, an overhaul of the original title, or a new project from 1047 Games entirely, fans are excited to see what the team has planned