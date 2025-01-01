Squirrel Girl & Moon Knight Lunar Skins Release Date — Marvel Rivals
Marvel Rivals has been out for nearly a month and is still experiencing great commercial and critical success. The developers have been keen on maximizing that success with as many cosmetics as possible.
The Winter Celebration event brought with it some new fan favorite skins for Groot, Venom, Rocket Raccoon, and Jeff the Land Shark. The Jeff the Land Shark skin was free for playing the event's limited time mode and there was also a Magik skin that appears to be far less popular.
One of the next major holiday events commonly celebrated in gaming is the Lunar New Year. It appears Marvel Rivals, a Tencent game, will be having its own Lunar celebration, at least in the form of cosmetic skins for Squirrel Girl and Moon Knight.
What Are The New Squirrel Girl and Moon Knight Skins?
As the graphic above shows, the two new skins are set to become available in the in-game shop on January 3. What the graphic does not show, are the prices. The skins were leaked a few weeks back and the leak had prices. Here are the prices:
Skin Name
Skin Price
Cheerful Dragoness
Original Price: 2200
Lunar General
Original Price: 3300
The pricing of the Moon Knight skin indicates that it's a Legendary quality bundle. These bundles contain the same amount of items as Epic bundles, but the Nameplate will be animated. Going off the reactions to the skins on social media, it appears that the Moon Knight skin is going to be making the developers a lot of money once it becomes available for purchase in a few days.