Squirrel Girl & Moon Knight Lunar Skins Release Date — Marvel Rivals

🐲 Awaken the Dragon Within! 🌙

Prepare to channel the power of dragons as two legendary warriors arrive in Marvel Rivals!



🌕 Moon Knight: Lunar General - The invincible general of K'un Lun, clad in azure scales and ready to guard the Temple of the Crescent Moon.



🐿️ Squirrel… pic.twitter.com/epPWgQ6U0l