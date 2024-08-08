Clips of Kai Cenat and Other Streamers May Be Getting Used Illegally
The streaming community often comes to X for news on their favorite streamers, including clips of controversial or funny moments. But it was recently called out that infamous clip sharer FearBuck could be doing something illegal with the clips on X.
FearBuck has nearly 500K followers on X where he shares clips of popular content creators throughout the day. A quick glance at his bio on X shows that he's sponsored by Stake, an online casino that many streamers use to stream betting content. Many Kick streamers are sponsored by Stake, which also helped found the platform itself as an investor. But esports reporter and streamer Hunter recently revealed that FearBuck was putting the logo on clips of streamers not associated with Stake at all.
What Is FearBuck Doing on X?
While scrolling through FearBuck's page, you can see clips from Kai Cenat, Agent, Fanum, Hawk Tuah Girl, and more that have a Stake logo on the bottom left or right. These clips were originally from Twitch, where these streamers are not sponsored by Twitch and don't include that logo anywhere on their page.
Hunter and many other X users claimed that this seemed very illegal although nobody was quite sure what the law would say. Some claimed it appeared to be defamation or related to copyright issues. Others, however, asked why Hunter even cared and said he was jealous that he wasn't "getting paid" like FearBuck.
Either way, this could lead younger viewers and X users to believe that these prominent streamers are sponsored by Stake when they're not. This could have a lot of negative implications if impressionable fans believe someone like Kai Cenat is okay with a gambling site.
FearBuck Responds to Clip Allegations
As Hunter kept digging into the controversy, the esports news reporter found a source within Adin Ross' community that claimed clippers like FearBuck and Scubaryan get paid $3 for every 1K views a clip gets that features the Stake logo.
"If true," Hunter tweeted, "that would mean FearBuck made almost $20K after taking this guy's video who does free yard work for people."
He attached a screenshot of the shared clip, which currently sits at 6.6 million views.
As the controversy picked up, FearBuck decided to make a statement regarding the Stake logos. He tweeted that he appreciated Hunter's concern but claimed he doesn't get paid by Stake. He simply finds "whatever clip is that is good on my timeline and post it."
But Hunter pointed out that FearBuck's X bio states he is sponsored by Stake. In response, FearBuck started tweeting at Hunter, including accusing him of editing screenshots to make him look bad and joking that Hunter is in "Jake Lucky's basement." That tweet was since deleted.
The controversy is still ongoing.