Is Blizzard Making a StarCraft Shooter? What We Know
Blizzard Entertainment is reportedly taking another run at creating a shooter set in the StarCraft Universe, according to a report from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. Schreier appeared on IGN's Unlocked podcast to share stories from his new book about Blizzard and teased the new project during the interview.
According to Schreier, details of the shooter, which is helmed by former Far Cry executive producer Dan Hay, are outlined in his book. The reporter did not confirm any timelines or recent developments, stating that it was in the works at the time he was working on his book "PLAY NICE: The Rise, Fall, and Futuer of Blizzard Entertainment."
StarCraft has lagged behind Blizzard's other properties in terms of new entries in the franchise. Legacy of the Void concluded the StarCraft 2 storyline back in 2015 and since then the game has gone free-to-play, releasing the occasional co-op commander but little additional content.
Blizzard has wanted to create a shooter in the StarCraft universe for over two decades now. The company first teased its initial attempt, StarCraft: Ghost, in 2002. The project, which would have focused on Nova, a female stealth operative styled after the Ghost units from the original StarCraft, was delayed several times before being ultimately canceled in 2006.
Related Article: Is StarCraft on Game Pass?
Another first-person-shooter project, codenamed Ares, was in development in 2017 which would have put players in the role of Terran marines fighting a Zerg invasion, was canceled in June of 2019 when staff were moved to the teams working on Diablo IV and Overwatch 2.
Dan Hay, who reportedly leads the new project, joined Blizzard Entertainment in 2022 following a 10 year stint at Ubisoft where he led the team behind multple Far Cray titles. He now serves as Vice President and GM at Blizzard.