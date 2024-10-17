Starforge, OTK Respond to Asmongold's Decision
Yesterday, popular streamer Asmongold announced his decision to step away from leadership roles at the various companies he helped create. The decision came following a 14-day suspension on Twitch and significant online backlash to comments he made regarding the conflict in Gaza.
After Asmongold published his 20-minute video apologizing for the comments and explaining his decisions, the companies affected issued their own statements.
OTK
OTK, or One True King, is an esports organization that has hosted numerous gaming events and esports competitions. The group was founded by a collective of streamers, most of whom were primarily known for World of Warcraft content, with Asmongold as one of the most popular founders.
In its statement, OTK said it "denounces all forms of discrimination and violence," and stating that the company's leadership had spoken with Asmongold on the evening of October 15th to discuss his decision.
Starforge Systems
Starforge is a custom PC company that was launched with the backing of OTK and many of its founders. The company is based in Austin, Texas where many of the OTK members reside. Starforge also has an affiliate program to build relationships with content creators of various sizes. In the wake of Asmongold's initial comments, a number of affiliates posted on X that they were terminating their affiliate relationship.
In its statement, Starforge confirms that its leadership spoke with Asmongold and "have mutually agreed to part ways."
Mad Mushroom
Mad Mushroom is the game publishing arm of OTK. Similar to Offbrand Games leveraging its connection to popular YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren, Mad Mushroom aims to utilize the popularity of the OTK members in promoting the games it helps publish.
Mad Mushroom quote tweeted OTK's statement, further emphasizing that "the viewpoints shared by Asmongold on Monday are antithetical to our mission."
Mythic Talent
Mythic Talent is a content creator talent agency founded by OTK founders Asmongold and Tipsout and several talent management industry veterans. The company also serves as representation for Asmongold.
While Mythic is mentioned in OTK's statement as one of the companies Asmongold will step away from, the company has yet to issue its own statement at time of writing.