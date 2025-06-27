10 Best Games to Buy During Steam Summer Sale 2025
There’s something beautiful about spending summer indoors with a cold drink, blackout curtains, and a stack of heavily discounted games. Steam’s Summer Sale 2025 is stacked with brilliant deals, including narrative wonders, all-time classics, and a few heavy-hitters from the world of esports.
If you’re looking to load up your library with games that are actually worth your time between now and July 10, these are ten of the best picks to grab before the sale ends.
1. Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (90% off)
One of the greatest RPGs of the last decade is going for less than a coffee. Disco Elysium is a slow-burn detective story wrapped in philosophical rambling, dark humour, and inner monologue chaos. The Final Cut adds voice acting and extra quests that make it the definitive version. No competitive scene here, just you, your thoughts, and a corpse hanging behind a hotel.
2. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (90% off)
A classic reborn. If you grew up spinning crates and dodging boulders, this is a no-brainer. The remaster includes the first three Crash games with modern visuals and smoother controls. It’s not part of the competitive scene, but the time trials are ruthless enough to qualify as their own esport. Your thumbs will hate you, but your nostalgia will thrive.
3. STEINS;GATE (90% off)
One of the most beloved visual novels ever made. STEINS;GATE is a narrative-driven experience about time travel, consequences, and microwave bananas. It’s a cult classic for a reason, and the English localisation holds up. Grab it if you want something deeply narrative and a bit mind-bendy.
4. Beyond: Two Souls (90% off)
This one’s for fans of cinematic storytelling. You play as Jodie (Elliot Page) through different stages of her life, often guided by a mysterious spirit. It’s a wild ride—part thriller, part supernatural drama. Great for a night where you want to game but also kind of just want a weird movie.
5. Little Nightmares II (90% off)
Creepy, atmospheric, and full of clever puzzles, Little Nightmares II is a brilliant follow-up to the first game. It's not cozy by any stretch, but if you like your summer gaming with a little dread, this one's for you. Excellent level design and that just-one-more-room pacing make it a standout.
6. DRAGON BALL FighterZ (84% off)
The Dragon Ball fighter that actually stuck the landing. FighterZ combines the fast-paced action that you know and love from the Dragon Ball universe with 3v3 combat, gorgeously animated visuals, and a surprisingly deep competitive meta. It’s still a regular at major Fighting Game Community tournaments and a great entry point if you want something flashier than traditional footie games (why would you default to FIFA when DBZ is an option?).
7. Counter-Strike: Source (80% off)
Before Global Offensive and CS2, there was Source. It still has an active player base and holds up as a competitive shooter. If you want to see where many of today’s CS pros got their start or you’re just curious what the fuss was about back in the day, this is a slice of esports history.
8. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising (61% off)
Don’t sleep on this one. Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising delivers tight anime fighter mechanics with RPG flair. It’s one of the more approachable fighting games out there, thanks to auto combos and simplified inputs. Rising also added new characters and rollback netcode, making it better than ever for both casual matches and serious bracket runs.
9. TEKKEN 8 (50% off)
It’s early days in TEKKEN 8’s life, but this one’s already heating up the FGC. Strong online systems, a polished roster, and rollback make this a solid buy if you’ve ever wanted to get into competitive TEKKEN. It’s still brutal if you’re a newbie, but half-price makes the learning curve a bit easier to swallow.
10. Street Fighter V (50% off)
With SF6 out, this is your chance to grab Street Fighter V cheap and see what made it such a staple for competitive play the past few years. The Champion Edition is packed with characters and stages, and while the pro scene has mostly moved on, ranked lobbies are still active.
Honorable Mentions (Narrative & Nostalgia Picks)
- GRIS (90% off): A gorgeous, wordless platformer about processing grief in a watercolor world. Short, stunning, and worth every penny.
- Flower (73% off): Float through fields, collect petals, and vibe out. The original chill game (until you start seeing the damage humans have done to nature and have to fight through electricity to keep flying).
- I Was a Teenage Exocolonist (50% off): Stardew Valley meets Mass Effect and plays with your emotions like never before. Beautiful, heartfelt writing with great replay value.
- Stardew Valley (50% off): Speaking of Stardew Valley, it's still the king of cozy. Farm, fish, and fall in love while decorating your pixel farm. You know the drill.
- Tavern Talk (30% off): An interactive bartending game with fantasy patrons and branching dialogue. Great for winding down, perfect for anyone who enjoyed Coffee Talk and also plays D&D.
Grab your picks, clear your backlog (or don't), and enjoy the Steam Summer Sale. You’ve earned it.