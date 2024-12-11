Stephen A Smith Wants a Fortnite Skin
Commentators make the sports world go round. Whether analyzing plays, recommending strategies or delivering unique insights, they help fans lock in and get their heads in the game. In a surprise twist, one of the most famous sports commentators and journalists is now seeking glory on the Battle Royale battlefield — Stephen A Smith has revealed he wants a Fortnite skin. Here's everything we know about Smith, his history with Fortnite and his request for in-game cosmetics.
Who Is Stephen A Smith?
Stephen A Smith is an actor, " featured commentator and executive producer" on ESPN, and sports journalist. He hosts ESPN's 'First Take' segment and has appeared on Get Up, NBA Countdown, SportsCenter, and Stephen A's World. He also hosts a dedicated podcast on YouTube and iHeart Radio. Smith specializes in basketball but is knowledgeable about various sports, including American football.
Originally from the Bronx in New York, Smith's love of sports began early in his life. He played basketball for Winston-Salem State University as a point guard and shooting guard, but ended his athletic career due to an injury. Before becoming a commentator, Smith worked for several newspapers including The Philadelphia Inquirer and the New York Daily News. As an actor, he plays himself in Creed III and appears in General Hospital as the character 'Brick'. Smith's IMDB profile lists him as a "writer and producer."
Fans know Stephen A Smith for his quick wit, blunt humor and unique deliveries of sports criticism. Smith's strong opinions and memorable reactions have spawned many iconic memes and soundbites of him including "This is EXACTLY what I've been waiting for", "Let's be nice, we don't have to go there", and the classic "I'm here to tell you right now, we don't care." Smith often says he is 'disgusted' with poor performance and bad plays. He is also known for referring to mishaps as 'idiocy' and 'blasphemy'.
On his podcast The Stephen A Smith Show, Smith occasionally answers listener questions with in-depth analysis. These unique queries have included 'Who would win: Goku vs. Vegeta?', 'What's the best starter Pokémon?', 'Who is the best athlete in Spongebob?' and 'How would a dog wear pants?'
Stephen A Smith Wants a Fortnite Skin
As a sports commentator, Stephen A Smith is no stranger to strategy and game-changing plays. On December 3 2024, a fan named @Efra1inz tagged him in an X.com post asking, "Where are you dropping for the return of the OG map in Fortnite?"
Seven days later, on December 10, 2024, Smith replied to the question on his official X.com account and linked an official video from The Stephen A Smith Show from March 2024. In the clip, Smith pensively stares at a full-size map of the Fortnite island, saying "Let's look at this right here." He was slightly unfamiliar with the terrain but quickly recovered, noting "This is the video game Fortnite, right?"
Smith then pointed decisively at the map's center, saying "I'm gonna go with Tilted Towers." Explaining his decision, he stated:
It's right in the middle here, and it looks like that's where all the action is. [...] When you see this right here, it looks like a palatial mansion in the middle of nowhere [...] this looks like where the action is. Where the party's at. I'm going with Tilted Towers, that's what I'm going to do.- Stephen A Smith on Tilted Towers
Smith's reply quickly gained traction and received over 9,300 likes. Just ten minutes later, he followed up with another hit post: at 7:29 PM EST, Smith replied "I want a skin" and tagged the official @FortniteGame X.com account. This comment received over 36,000 likes within a day and garnered over 200 replies.
Will Stephen A Smith Get a Fortnite Skin?
The Fortnite franchise is no stranger to pop culture collaborations. The brand has previously collaborated with companies like Lego and Nike and celebrities like Travis Scott, Ice Spice and Ariana Grande. Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O'Neal are also reportedly part of the game's upcoming Winterfest 2024 event. It wouldn't be unprecedented to give Stephen A Smith a dedicated skin.
In addition, Fortnite has a history of partnerships with basketball and sports stars. One X.com user replied to Smith's post by noting, "About damn time. Shaq, LeBron, & Giannis already have skins." The game has also included basketball merchandise in its cosmetics and sells several Air Jordans color options in its 'Kicks' sneakers category.
Fortnite is having a massive surge in popularity thanks to its Fortnite OG mode released on December 6. The game consistently adds new content and listens closely to fan suggestions. Perhaps a Stephen A Smith collab could be a game-changer for sports fans who crave a relaxing Battle Royale break after a long day of practice.
The X.com Fortnite community appears excited at the possibility of a Stephen A Smith Fortnite skin. One user @timecaptales enthusiastically replied, "Get this man a skin" and attached an AI-generated portrait of Smith dropping from the Battle Bus. In another comment with over 200 likes, user @HinatasWish admits, "I would willingly spend $20 on a Stephen A skin no joke."
It's not all sunshine and rainbows, though — one fan @MrBigJerry83 warned: " if i see this mfer build a whole 5 star hotel around me, w key me, and emote on me all while using a stephen a smith skin i might send my remote into my tv and then into my neighbors yard."
Only time will tell if Stephen A Smith is successful in his quest for an in-game skin. Fortnite has not yet responded to his shoutout.