Stewie2K Banned From Twitch Again, Leaving CS2 Fans Confused
Top Counter-Strike pro turned popular streamer Jake "Stewie2K" Yip has been banned from Twitch.
On August 21, it was announced that CS2 streamer Stewie2K was banned from Twitch. The seemingly sudden ban has confused Stewie2K's fans, who said that the iconic Counter-Strike player just grinds the game with no webcam on.
Why Was Stewie2K Banned on Twitch?
The reason for Stewie2K's current ban is not known and fans are shocked. But this isn't the first time that Stewie2K was banned.
In January of 2024, fans were left confused when Stewie2K was banned. The ban ended up lasting only one day but CS2 fans never found out what exactly led to the incident.
Some speculations include that Stewie2K used harsh language towards a teammate when he lost but many argued that Stewie2K has never used a slur or anything offensive before. Others wondered if it was due to him advertising a code for a gambling site, which is overall not allowed on Twitch.
Stewie2K has been called out for being toxic in the past, however. During a Blast Premier event, Stewie2K was heard calling out Gabriel "FalleN" Sguario for "hiding," essentially blaming him for the team's failure that round. This negative mindset took away from Stewie2K's incredible performance that game, leaving many fans disappointed in his "unsportsmanlike" behavior.
In esports, there's often a debate that toxic behavior, trolling, and s— talking his healthy for the game while others believe it's immature and a bad look. Stewie2K and other esports pros have been brought up during this discourse.