"Irrelevant": Stop Killing Games' Ross Scott Responds to Ubisoft CEO's Comments
Throughout several generations, game purchases have evolved from chunky Atari cartridges to Game Boy chips, PlayStation discs and digital downloads. The latter has led to publishers taking things one step further (or one step too far?), offering temporary access to games that can be revoked or deplatformed at any time. This phenomenon, known as "games as a service," has grown increasingly unpopular among gamers and sparked a large counter-movement.
'Stop Killing Games' aims to introduce consumer protections for gamers, ensuring they own and can play the games they pay for even after their multiplayer options go offline. The initiative gained a large following throughout 2024. Its main European Citizens Initiative petition has surpassed 1.4 million signatures, and it has led to several legislative changes.
On July 19 2025, a fresh development reignited 'Stop Killing Games' discussion: Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot commented on the movement, saying: "Support can't last forever [...] "You provide a service, but nothing is written in stone, and at some point the service may be discontinued. Nothing is eternal."
Guillemot's statements have sparked online backlash, especially since they occur shortly after several gamers filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, claiming Ubisoft "misled customers by telling them they were buying a game, when in fact, all they were renting was a limited license to access a game."
"Irrelevant": Stop Killing Games' Leader Responds
After Guillemot's quotes began circulating, Esports on SI reached out to Ross Scott, the leader of the 'Stop Killing Games' movement, for comment. Scott, who manages the main 'Stop Killing Games' website and runs the YouTube channel @Accursed_Farms, sent over a detailed response.
Scott says he "[doesn't know] if the CEO is pretending to be ignorant on this topic or not" and calls his arguments "irrelevant." Scott believes Guillemot's statements do not accurately represent the 'Stop Killing Games' movement's goals. He clarifies what the initiative seeks and blasts "negligence" from game publishers:
"I suspect he could be playing dumb because it looks better for the industry to misrepresent what we're asking for than address our demand, because that would make them look bad. This also means most of his arguments are irrelevant in regards to what we're asking for. For example, we don't care how long companies support a game or not, only that they don't destroy customer purchases forever."
"The Stop Killing Games movement has never once asked for endless support from any publisher. We are asking that when publishers shut down their games, they do so in a responsible way so it is not deliberately disabled for all existing customers. The practice of video games being effectively destroyed is entirely preventable when planned for from the beginning, including ones designed to connect to the publisher while they are being supported. It's only negligence that this happens at all."
Finally, in a direct response to Guillemot's statements, Scott calls Ubisoft's aim to 'redefine basic commerce' "hostile to the consumer":
"The CEO also refers to this as a service, but almost every service I can think of communicates how long it lasts when you pay for it. When you buy an insurance policy, it doesn't contain terms like "it can be terminated at any time for any reason" with no time frame, but that's exactly how these types of video games are sold. Customers have almost no protections at all and have to gamble how long their purchase will last. I think companies like Ubisoft are trying to redefine basic commerce in a way that's hostile to the customer. I do agree with his statement about this not being unique to Ubisoft however, this is a widespread problem in the industry."
How Does This Affect the Esports and Gaming Industry?
Yves Guillemot's statements are not the first time a major industry figure has caused backlash in the community. YouTuber, Streamer and developer Pirate Software recently fell from grace after expressing disapproval for 'Stop Killing Games,' just months after winning a title at the 2024 Streamer Awards.
Pirate Software's comments led to a, self-reported, massive downturn in his projects' ratings, causing him to resign from the publishing studio Offbrand Games. The company is closely affiliated with streamer and esports personality Ludwig, who addressed the situation by saying:
"Stop Killing Games is a good initiative, but a few bad actors review bombed/harassed developers of the games we support [...] appreciate Thor stepping down for the betterment of the devs and their games."
As Stop Killing Games gains traction, the movement is approaching new milestones. As of July 19, its EU petition is rapidly approaching 1.4 million signatures. It is also a hot topic among influencers such as Charlie "penguinz0" / "Moistcr1tikal" White. If the gaming community gathers behind the movement, it could potentially set new precedents for game publishing and consumer protections.