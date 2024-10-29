How to Nominate Your Favorite Creator for Streamer Awards 2024
'Tis the season — the 2024 Streamer Awards are nearly here. Let's explore how fans can nominate their favorite streamers, which categories are available and more!
The 2024 Streamer Awards
The Streamer Awards is "the first-ever streamer-oriented awards show" where fans can vote to recognize their favorite streamers with specific titles. This year, it will occur on December 7 2024 at 6:00 P.M. EST.
How to Nominate for the 2024 Streamer Awards
To nominate for the streamer awards, fans should navigate to the official website at thestreamerawards.com. Once there, a bright gold 'Nominate Now' button should be visible in the middle of the page. Clicking on this button leads to a nomination area which specifies the Streamer Awards' criteria.
Streamer Awards Nominee Rules:
- Nominees must have streamed for over 200 hours in 2024.
- Nominees for a specific category must have streamed over 200 hours of that category in 2024.
Streamer Awards fans can submit nominations for 27 categories. To nominate, they must log in to the website via their Google or Twitch account. Fans can return to the account later to alter their nominations if they wish.
All 2024 Streamer Awards Categories:
- Best Creative Arts Streamer
- Best Roleplay Streamer
- Best MOBA Streamer
- Hidden Gem
- Best Battle Royale Streamer
- Best Fighting Games Streamer
- Best Speedrun Streamer
- Best Sports Streamer
- Best Fortnite Streamer
- Best FPS Streamer
- Best Strategy Game Streamer
- Get Off Your A** Award (Best IRL Streamer)
- Stream Game of the Year
- Best Content Organization
- Best International Streamer
- Best Streamed Collab
- Best Streamed Event
- Best Marathon Stream
- Best VTuber
- Best Variety Streamer
- Best Just Chatting Streamer
- Rising Star Award
- Best Breakout Streamer
- League of their Own
- The Sapphire Award
- Gamer of the Year
- Streamer of the Year
Streamer Awards Nomination Deadline
Nominations for the Streamer Awards end on November 4 2024. After this date, any votes fans have cast will be locked and cannot be changed.