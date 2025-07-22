‘There is a Lot More’: VTubers and Streamers React to Ironmouse VShojo Allegations
The internet has been in an uproar since Ironmouse announced she would be leaving VShojo, while alleging that the agency owed her a substantial amount of funds and had not paid the Immune Deficiency Foundation more than $500,000 in charity money raised.
After her video confirming her departure from VShojo and sharing as many details as she could, without oversharing on recommendation from her legal counsel, other VTubers, content creators and more have shared their thoughts on the situation. From people like Connor “CDawgVA” Colquhoun or fellow former VShojo talent GEEGA close to Mouse, the answer was clear: there is a lot more that hasn’t, and might never be shared, about the situation, at least while legal proceedings are happening in the background.
VTubers React to Ironmouse Leaving VShojo
Just in response to ironmouse’s original tweet about the situation, hundreds of different creators and VTubers from across the gaming and esports landscape spoke up in support of her decision to speak up and leave VShojo. GEEGA, who terminated her contract with VShojo in July, openly discussed the situation on her stream
“There have been a lot of things that have gone on in the background that I have been completely unable to talk about,” GEEGA said. “I wanted to, but that has been legally just not a thing I should do. So finally someone who is able to say those things has said them, and it's good. There is a lot more, absolutely. There is a lot to be said. But that is what can be said at this moment in time, especially because it is stuff that pertains to mouse in particular.”
Zentreya, who also left VShojo earlier this month, confirmed she was aware of the situation too, saying that it wasn't’ something for her to bring to light but that “it is fucked up” and she is just as angry as the community regarding what happened.
At the time of writing this article, only Projekt Melody has kept any mention of VShojo in her Twitter handle. Every other full-time member, including the Japanese talent from the NOVA branch, has removed mention of the company from at least their name, if not their bio, with some sharing open messages thanking their communities for the support.
Kson openly called for VShojo to provide an explanation and appears to have streamed an open discussion with VShojo Japan’s CEO, which included talks about the company not paying her as well. Other members like Henya and Michi Mochievee have plans to share updates about their future plans immediately in response to the situation.
We have also seen some behind-the-scenes info start popping up, such as Shoto, Shylily, and other prominent indie VTubers, revealing they were contacted about potentially joining VShojo over the last few years, but turned down the offer for a number of reasons, including contractual red flags.
CDawgVA Confirms VShojo Issues Have Been Known For A While
As one of the most prominent figures around ironmouse and her cohort in raising over $4 million for the Immune Deficiency Foundation over the years, CDawg confirmed that he and others learned about the issues going on with VShojo’s apparent payments, or lack thereof, quite some time before mouse’s public statement was made.
Since he is directly involved in areas that are likely tied to whatever legal proceedings are ongoing, he couldn’t add much more to what ironmouse and other informed creators had already said. However, he did share his own personal frustration, on behalf of himself, ironmouse and the Immune Deficiency Foundation.
He also reiterated that, if the things that mouse and the others are allowed to say are shocking, then the community can speculate that the things that lawyers are telling them not to say might be even more substantial. But, because the process of getting actual justice for the alleged mismanagement of funds is going to take a while, new concrete information isn’t likely to be shared from reliable sources for the time being.
At the time of writing this, ironmouse’s Tiltify campaign for the Immune Deficiency Foundation that went live along with her announcement video has already raised more than $320,000.
“It has been really cool to see everyone coming together, trying to raise money for charity. Everyone taking this really horrific mess and making it into something good,” CDawg said. “I really do hope that publicly, you don’t have to wait long to fully find out what happened, because I think everyone wants answers. We all want answers to what the fuck has happened. How can you fuck this up so much?”
Other Creators Speak Up About Ironmouse and VShojo Situation
Shibuya Kaho, another creator who has done work with ironmouse and other VTubers in the past, made a detailed post, claiming that a specific person who is involved with VShojo staff was involved in shady actions. This includes allegations from another creator she knows saying that he was “showing photos of VTubers’ real selves while revealing their personal info.”
More than a few visual and musical artists who have done work with VShojo in the past have also spoken up and shared that the company was notoriously late in providing payments and still has thousands of dollars in unpaid fees for completed projects. This includes shirobeats, Little V, StarlightDaryl and others.
This situation has drawn the attention of adjacent creators and even major drama channels, with esports organization Shopify Rebellion co-owner and YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren making an early video discussing mouse’s departure and MoistCr1TiKaL dropping his own reaction. That doesn’t even touch the number of clipped reactions from streamers that will continue to pour in over time.
In the words of Chris “Abroad in Japan” Broad: “Time to bounce on it. All the way to a f**** courtroom. Half a million dollars, owed to a charity to help those with immunocompromised health issues. The sheer sickening thoughtlessness of it all genuinely defies comprehension.”
Esports Illustrated has reached out to VShojo for comment, but has yet to receive a response.