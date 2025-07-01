Street Fighter 6 Aespa Juri Skin Opens Door for More Collabs
Capcom is embracing more crossover potential and going full K-pop in Street Fighter 6, launching a massive collab with the girl group æspa to bring new looks and content to the game and, more specifically, Juri.
That’s right, SF6 is getting its first official collab costume that isn’t for the player characters, with Juri getting a K-pop redesign inspired by æspa. The rest of the game will receive content tied to the idol group too, ranging from new visual effects and cosmetics all the way to one of the æspa girls becoming a commentator.
When Does the Street Fighter 6 Aespa Crossover Start and End
The Street Fighter 6 x æspa collab will start on July 4, 2025 and run for a full year. That means most of the crossover content will be available to purchase in the in-game shop or unlock via other means until July 3, 2026.
Specifics on how players can unlock the special Juri Outfit 4 look inspired by the K-pop group and its virtual idol naevis will be shared once the event goes live, though Capcom does note event content will be featured in the in-game shop for the duration of the collab.
All Street Fighter 6 Aespa Collab Content - Skins and More
On top of Juri getting an actual collab costume, the æspa and nævis collaboration goes way beyond just one design and an alternate color.
For starters, the Battle Hub will get an æspa makeover for the event, bringing the girls and themed designs to the online world of SF6. Additional Special Titles, phone backgrounds, and photo frames to use with your player character featuring æspa will also be available.
Players who grab Juri’s æspa outfit will also unlock a K-pop remix of her theme and special visual effects that will automatically be applied when using the costume in matches.
If that wasn’t enough, naevis, the virtual idol tied to æspa, will also be added to the game as a new real-time commentator
Related Article: Full Street Fighter 6 Season 3 DLC Roster Revealed At Summer Games Fest
What Does the Street Fighter 6 Aespa Collab Mean for Capcom?
Street Fighter 6 has rolled out multiple collabs with other brands, including anime, creators, and events in the past, but most of them have been limited to smaller cosmetics or costumes available for player characters to use in customization. The æspa collab could potentially lead to bigger, and more in-depth content that players have been asking for when it comes to these crossovers.
Juri getting a brand new costume styled after æspa is a first for SF6, and might be a sign that Capcom is ready to bring more brands in to actually provide outfits for the main roster. Much like all of the Capcom crossover costumes featured in previous games like Street Fighter V, this could simply mean we see Monster Hunter and Resident Evil collabs with actual costumes, or the doors get completely blown open with third-party designs as well.
Street Fighter just recently had its crossover skins with Fortnite pop back up in the shop and a massive Overwatch 2 collab, while Monster Hunter Wilds has an ongoing Street Fighter event available for players to complete. This larger K-pop collab is a great first step for Capcom broadening what kind of content SF6 will offer in future events,, while also appealing to new users in a unique way.