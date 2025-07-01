Street Fighter 6 Aespa Juri Skin Opens Door for More Collabs

Street Fighter 6 x aespa Special Collab with naevis



✨ Presenting Juri’s Collaboration Outfit ✨

As a bonus with the collab outfit, get a Kpop-style remix of Juri's theme and aespa inspired visual effects that play before matches!#SF6×aespa #SF6×naevis pic.twitter.com/yEprPiDFQF