Street Fighter 6 Downtime: Surprise Balance Patch Release Date
Street Fighter 6 will be getting a surprise set of balance updates soon, marking one of the first times Capcom is pushing a big patch before the start of a new season.
On Dec. 2, a new Battle Balance Update will go live in Street Fighter 6. Capcom did note that, while it won’t be as major as the one we got when Akuma released on May 21 which ended SF6’s first year of content, all characters will receive changes.
When will Street Fighter 6’s December Update Release?
Capcom will release the December Battle Balance Update for Street Fighter 6 on Dec. 2. The game’s servers will go down for maintenance on Dec. 1 at 8pm PT and be back online once the update is live for all players.
While it won’t be as big as Akuma’s May update and no new character is being added alongside it, this balance patch will provide buffs and nerfs for every character on the roster. Many players are already hoping that this will address certain mechanics like throw loops and give more tools to underused characters.
This will also be the first time M. Bison and Terry Bogard receive any changes since they were added to the in June and September respectively—with Bison being one of several top-tier characters likely to receive nerfs.
Unfortunately, some players competing in various major Street Fighter 6 events like Capcom Pro Tour World Warrior Regionals in early December will have very little time to adjust to this balance update. The CPT US-Canada West and Brazilian Regionals, which have a ticket to Capcom Cup on the line, run on Dec. 4, just two days after the patch goes live.