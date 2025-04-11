Elena Release Date Revealed Alongside Street Fighter 6 Upgrades for Nintendo Switch 2
- Elena finally has a release date!
- Street Fighter 6 is getting a new version with Switch 2 upgrades.
- When will Year 3's DLC be revealed?
Year 2 of Street Fighter 6 finally has an end date, with Elena set to dance into the game on June 5—which is awfully convenient for Capcom and some other parties.
Capcom is ready to push its last bit of content out the door for Street Fighter 6, which means the Street Fighter III: New Generation capoeira fighter, Elena, is ready to take the stage. But when will she be set loose?
Elena Street Fighter 6 Release Date
Capcom has confirmed that Elena will be released on June 5 for Street Fighter 6. This means a new update will go live for the game, adding her to the playable roster for anyone who owns the Year 2 Character Pass DLC or purchases her individual character pack.
Elena is the fourth and final character in that Year 2 DLC lineup, following M. Bison, Terry Bogard, and Mai Shiranui, all of who were added to the game over the last year. She will complete the game’s Year 2 roster just in time for the Years 1-2 Fighters Edition of the game to be released.
Elena - Street Fighter 6 Esports Impact
Elena will bring another new fighter to the Street Fighter 6 experience, just in time for a stacked lineup of summer events like CEO 2025 and Evo 2025.
That June 5 release date is actually perfect for the competitive scene, as it is not too close to any single major event for the 2025 lineup, leaving players some time to actually practice with and against her—compared to previous releases like Rashiid, who dropped right before Evo 2023. CEO 2025 should be the first big event she is eligible for, which runs from June 13 to 15.
Originally appearing in Street Fighter III: New Generation, Elena is a beloved character that has been left out of the spotlight for several years. She was featured in 2012’s Street Fighter × Tekkenas DLC and 2014’s Ultra Street Fighter IV, but she has not made an appearance since then, until now.
Elena makes strong use of her legs and agility through the art of capoeira, resulting in a playstyle entirely centered on legwork, and only really uses her arms when engaging in something like a grab. She is quick and has a varied lineup of moves from her previous iterations that typically make her solid in offensive or defensive situations.
In the initial trailer, Capcom didn’t show much of her SF6 gameplay, only scenes from her appearance in World Tour mode. That means a more detailed look at Elena will be shared in the coming weeks, likely closer to May.
Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition Details
Street Fighter 6 Years 1-2 Fighters Edition is a new version of the game announced for the Nintendo Switch 2, which is also releasing on June 5. It will bundle in all existing SF6 DLC with the base game, along with a few updates exclusive to the platform like a control mode using Joy-Con 2 controllers.
This version of the game will be $59.99 and include every piece of content previously released for SF6, barring any online exclusive bundles that were only available for a limited time in the Battle Hub. It will also release for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam, just without the Switch 2-exclusive content.
The Switch 2 exclusive modes include Gyro Battle, which allows players to use the Joy-Con or other supported gyro-enabled controllers to unleash attacks by tilting, twisting, or shaking them. A new mode called Calorie Contest is also being added, which tasks players with “burning as many calories as possible using the Joy-Con controllers to take victory!”
Amiibo figures for Luke, Jamie, and Kimberly will be released, alongside a full set of amiibo cards for the base roster and season one DLC fighters. These will unlock special items and allow players to save outfits, control styles, and button settings to the amiibo or cards.
When Will Street Fighter 6 Year 3 DLC Be Announced?
With Elena now confirmed for a June 5 release, Capcom now has to plan for when it will show off the Year 3 DLC lineup for Street Fighter 6. And, it likely won’t be long after the dust rests on Year 2. We did already see one potential outcome due to the Street Fighter 6 Year 3 DLC lineup leaking, though where we will get an actual reveal is anyone’s guess.
Previously, Capcom revealed its Year 2 DLC lineup during Summer Game Fest 2024. The 2025 iteration of that event takes place on June 6 this year, meaning the Year 3 Character Pass might be shown just a day after Elena drops.
If that is too soon for Capcom to take the spotlight away from its last season two fighter, there are other broadcasts happening throughout the summer that might be a good place to show off the next year of characters. This includes potential unannounced showcases for PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo, along with something like Evo in August.