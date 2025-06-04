Street Fighter 6 Elena Update Full Balance Patch Notes: HUGE Perfect Parry Changes
- Elena and new outfits for the Year 2 DLC fighters are finally here!
- Capcom is changing key features like Perfect Parry.
- Ryu stocks on the rise with a brand new major balance patch.
Elena is finally arriving in Street Fighter 6, which means Capcom is changing things up slightly with an additional balance patch and universal adjustments as she makes her debut in the newest SF entry.
With the release of Elena, Street Fighter 6 will conclude its second full season of DLC content. To celebrate, the final Year 2 update will also see Outfit 3 options added for all four fighters added during the season, and here is everything else you can expect to release alongside Elena.
When Does Elena Release in Street Fighter 6? Exact Update Times
Despite being listed as a June 5 release, Elena will actually be playable on June 4 for many Street Fighter 6 players.
The June update for Street Fighter 6, which includes a new balance patch, Elena, and additional content, will be released on June 4. Here is the exact start and end time for the listed server maintenance, which is when Capcom notes that the servers will be back online and the new update will be available to download globally:
- Maintenance Start: June 3 at 10pm ET
- Maintenance End: June 4 at around 5am ET
The actual end time for the maintenance is not listed, though Capcom said it is expected to last around seven hours in total. Once that is done, all of the game’s online features will be available again and the new update will go live on all platforms, meaning Elena is fully playable a day early!
This update will also include Outfit 3 for M. Bison, Terry Bogard, Mai Shiranui, and Elena. And don't forget this update will also coincide with the release of SF6 on Nintendo Switch 2.
Street Fighter 6 - June Elena Update Patch Notes
With the release of the June update, not only is Elena added to the game, but all 25 other fighters have received some form of balance adjustment. Most of the changes appear to be minor ones in order to adjust things like damage scaling or fix issues, though there are a few standouts for characters like Mai and Ryu.
Mai Shiranui has only been in the game for a few months, but she has already seen solid usage in major events. Capcom specifically noted that she was too good at limiting her opponent’s with mid and long range options, so her moves were tweaked, with her Standing Heavy Kick taking the biggest blow with added recovery and an expanded hurtbox.
Unlike Mai, Ryu was not punished for his continued success and even received a few buffs. His Denjin Charge boosted attacks will now be stronger or more rewarding like, for example, his SA1 Denjin Charge Shinku Hadoken now going twice as fast, getting an increased number of hits, and reduced hitstop/blockstun. Capcom also didn’t touch his Donkey Kick, which is a big win for anyone who was worried about potential nerfs and Ryu stocks are only going to continue rising after this.
It is odd to see JP receive only a few glancing changes, mostly centered around some damage scaling, while the likes of Akuma got a more focused array of nerfs thrown their way. Likewise, Juri escaped with fewer changes than expected, with the patch mostly working to adjust how easy it was for some of her moves to lock down opponents.
Even more surprising is the attention Manon adn Honda receive, with both characters getting reworks that players are not happy about. At least A.K.I. and Jamie received some love, though whether that will increase their usage is still up for debate. And did Dee Jay really need more speed?
There are also some very important universal changes being made to mechanics like Perfect Parry and Throw Escapes.
With this patch, a “screen freeze” will no longer happen on all successful Perfect Parries, only ones where the correct direction is held in correlation to the incoming attack—so down-back being held for an opponent’s low attack. Capcom stated this is to “improve the feeling of being on the receiving end of a Perfect Parry.”
This change is cause for many of the character adjustments too, as the Perfect Parry rework puts more of an emphasis on high and low attack distinctions. As a result, the developers have balanced many low attacks to maintain game balance, and certain moves that would lead to safe options out of Drive Rush have been scaled down.
As for Throw Escapes, players who successfully break out of a grab will now be rewarded with more Drive Gauge and Super Art gauge, making defensive play more rewarding.
Modern Controls also received two major updates, access to more jumping attacks and assisted combos.
When in the air, pressing the Assist button while using Modern Controls now allow players to access different jumping attacks that were previously unavailable. And, in response to the Perfect Parry changes, Capcom has made it so characters now have unique Assisted Combos starting out of a light attack that is cancelable in Modern Control.
If you want to read the full list of fighter balance adjustments and universal changes, you can head over to the official Street Fighter 6 website.
Street Fighter 6 - June Update and Elena Esports Impact
While most of the roster won’t see too much impact from their individual changes, the overall reworks Capcom is going for with the Perfect Parry changes and subsequent approach to making specific moves more deliberate will cause Street Fighter 6’s meta to shift drastically.
Not being able to simply time a universal Perfect Parry and instead needing to react to directional inputs to get the full effect is going to make turnabout much harder to pull off in the middle of combo strings.
That doesn’t even touch on Elena joining the roster, which brings a character with long reach and a high-tempo style of pressuring opponents through offense and defense into the battle. Her kicks carry speed and weight that spill over into subsequent moves, while other options will let you weave away from attacks and then follow up with a kick that keeps you safe from being punished.
Early hands on impressions already saw players impressed with her potential, and now we will get to see her in action. And maybe we will get to see what Year 3 holds for Street Fighter 6 in the near future too.