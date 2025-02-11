Street Fighter 6 Launches Capcom Cup 11 Event With Special Rewards
Capcom Cup 11 is on the horizon and Capcom is working to get its audience involved with the second annual event collaboration in Street Fighter 6.
Just like in 2024, the Street Fighter 6 x Capcom Cup collaboration features special items on sale now in-game and a new Street Voter event that gives players the chance to predict who they think will win Capcom Cup 11—with exclusive rewards up for grabs.
Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup 11 Collab Event - All Items and Bonuses
The Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup 11 Collab Event runs from Feb. 9 to March 10 and enables players to compete in a special tournament, predict the Capcom Cup winner with Street Voter, and access exclusive collab items.
Here are all of the Capcom Cup 11 Collab Event items available in the shop for 2,000 Drive Tickets or 100 Fighter Coins until the event ends:
- Capcom Pro Tour Cap (Black)
- Capcom Pro Tour Cap (White)
- Capcom Pro Tour Hoodie (Black)
- Capcom Pro Tour Hoodie (White)
- Capcom Pro Tour T-Shirt (Black)
- Capcom Pro Tour T-Shirt (White)
For the duration of the event, the Battle Hub will also take on a special Capcom Cup design.
Street Fighter 6 Capcom Cup 11 Street Voter Event - Exclusive Rewards
From Feb. 10 to March 4, all Street Fighter players can vote for the player they think will win Capcom Cup 11.
Once you cast your vote for a player competing at Capcom Cup 11, you will automatically receive Drive Tickets to use in-game. Any player accurately predicts the winner will be given a special Player Title after Capcom Cup ends.
During Capcom Cup X, Capcom ran a Street Voter event where the winners received an exclusive Outfit 1 color for Juri, who Wang "UMA" Yuan-hao used to win the event. It does not appear Capcom plans to repeat that offer for this event, though the company did give an update on when new costumes will be added to the game after more than a year without fresh duds.
To vote, simply enter any Battle Hub and speak to Eternity near the entrance. Do note that once you cast your vote, it can’t be changed even if a player is unable to compete in the event.