Full Street Fighter 6 Season 3 DLC Roster Revealed At Summer Games Fest
Fresh off the release of Elena this week, Capcom didn't take a round off, jumping straight to Summer Game Fest to reveal its next year of DLC characters.
In a trailer featuring wrestling legend Kenny Omega in various stages of Street Fighter cosplay, the next four fighters in SF6 were revealed. Over the next year, Sagat, C. Viper, Alex and Ingrid will all enter the ring, marking the return of three classic fighters and one modern fans might not know too much about.
Street Fighter 6 Year 3 Character DLC - Full Roster and Release Schedule
Sagat, C. Viper, Alex and Ingrid will be released over the next 12 months.
- Sagat - Summer 2025
- C. Viper - Autumn 2025
- Alex - Early Spring 2026
- Ingrid - Late Spring 2026
Based on previous DLC release timing, that means we will likely see Sagat before the end of September, C. Viper near the end of the year, Alex right before Capcom Cup 11 in March, and Ingrid in May or June.
It was a bit surprising to see the entire third year of DLC revealed so soon after Elena and the SF6 Fighters Edition release, but Capcom has remained consistent with dropping its big trailers during SGF over the last few years now. The trailer also confirmed some of the leaks we reported on about the game earlier this year, while also letting Kenny Omega have a bit of fun in the SF spotlight again.
Sagat
The character we saw the most of in the trailer was Sagat. The Muay Thai Emperor is one of the most feared and beloved characters in the Street Fighter franchise. Known for his imposing stature and deadly projectiles, Sagat is a fighter that fans have been asking about for years. In the trailer, we saw some of his hallmarks such as his Tiger Shot, Tiger Knee and Tiger Uppercut. In addition to that, he seems to have some additional knee based attacks that seems to devastate Ryu.
Sagat was the original boss of the first Street Fighter game ever and looks to retain that gargatuan figure and incredible reach. Because we saw gameplay, and through a confirmed tweet, Sagat is to be our first DLC character this year.
C. Viper
A character that we haven't seen since Street Fighter IV, Crimson Viper was a foil to Cammy as a special agent playing multiple sides in the SF Universe. Her fire and electric-based powers made her a fan-favorite among Street Fighter fans who have been clamoring for her return.
It will be interesting to see how her gameplay will be reimagined for Street Fighter 6. In SFIV, she was a technical character who relied on feints and high/low mixups to confuse and attack from all angles. Needless to say, fans will be very excited to see her return this fall.
Alex
At one point, Alex was considered the main character of the Street Fighter franchise. He was supposed to be the replacement for Ryu in the Street Fighter III series a similar way to how Capcom propped up Luke for SF6. The transition didn't hold, but that doesn't mean that Alex doesn't have fans.
As a grappler, Alex uses WWE style moves to hit his opponent then slam them with devastating affect. He typically relies on strikes more than Zangief, but should actually be pretty wild through using SF6's more aggressive mechanics.
Ingrid
A Capcom deep cut, Ingrid made her debut in the obscure crossover game, "Capcom Fighting Evolution". She made a guest appearance in Street Fighter Alpha 3 Max, but other than that, was relegated to the fringes of Capcom fighters.
Ingrid is an enigmatic girl who, despite her small stature, holds a deep, magical power. She's very obscure and a shock addition to the roster, considering some old classic fighters like Vega and Balrog are still not in the game.