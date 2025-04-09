Full Street Fighter 6 Year 3 DLC May Have Leaked Early, With One Extremely Odd Character
No matter how long Street Fighter 6 has been out, it seems Capcom’s prized fighting game can’t get away from leaks spoiling potential upcoming reveals. In this case, it looks like all four DLC characters for the game’s third season may have been leaked much earlier than expected.
According to a leaker who has past accuracy with sharing early Street Fighter 6 information, the entire Year 3 Character Pass has been leaked early, showing off the four DLC fighters planned to join the roster heading into 2026.
Street Fighter 6 - All Year 3 Character Pass DLC Leaks
Based on the leaks, Capcom will add four additional characters to Street Fighter 6 in the game’s third year of content. This would see Alex, Sagat, C. Viper, and Ingrid join the roster starting in the latter half of 2025.
If this leak is accurate, SF6 will be getting three returning Street Fighter characters and one fighter who is viewed internally by Capcom as a “guest character” in some official capacity.
Alex is a staple Street Fighter character, originally debuting in Street Fighter III: New Generation and most recently appearing in Street Fighter V as part of that game’s first season of DLC. The hybrid wrestler and kickboxer would give SF6 another semi-grappler to pair with other powerhouses like Zangief, Manon, and Marisa.
Sagat is another familiar face, appearing first in the original Street Fighter as the game’s final boss before returning as a playable fighter in Street Fighter II: Champion Edition. The “Emperor of Muay Thai” would likely be the most popular inclusion out of this selection for older fans, and his reach could pair extremely well with the game’s Drive System—particularly Drive Rush.
Crimson Viper, or just C. Viper, spices this potential DLC roster up a bit since she debuted in Street Fighter IV and has not been playable in another game since Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. She uses a mix of special CIA training and high-tech gadgets, such as jet boots and lasers, to keep up with other fighters.
Ingrid is the stand-out fighter in this lineup, however, as she has a very interesting connection to Street Fighter and its canon.
The “Eternal Goddess” officially debuted in Capcom Fighting Evolution, and later in Street Fighter Alpha 3 MAX, though she was planned as an original character in the canceled Capcom Fighting All-Stars alongside a few other fighters. She has not appeared in a game since outside of smaller crossovers and Capcom has not made it clear if she is actually part of the Street Fighter shared universe like characters from Final Fight and Rival Schools are.
Her powers are based on using light to create attacks while using ballet movements and other energy manipulations that combine her unique light with telekinesis.
Ingrid has consistently been a fan-favorite character in Japan, often ranking in the top five of popularity polls, with her most recent appearance being 13th globally in the 2024 "Who's Your Top Tier" poll hosted in the Street Fighter 6 Battle Hub. She has also appeared in various SF6 promotions, such as a sticker and profile title in the game.
This information was originally shared on ResetEra by Patrick Balkaneil, a user who accurately predicted or leaked the Year 2 Character Pass that Capcom is currently rolling out.
Street Fighter 6’s History With Leaked Content
Street Fighter 6 has a very detailed history of leaked content, dating back to the game’s beta testing period when the entire base roster and some DLC fighters like Akuma and A.K.I. leaked in June 2022. That was a full year before the game was released and three months before Capcom revealed the launch roster.
Season 1’s DLC leaked not long after that and the Year 2 Character Pass was leaked before its reveal at Summer Game Fest 2024. This is not an uncommon trend, as other massive franchises like Pokémon have suffered from large leaks that continue to happen more frequently.
Street Fighter 6 Character Leaks - Esports Impact
Fighting games are all about finding a character or fighting style that you mesh with and training with that fighter until you improve. So the more options Street Fighter 6 has available, the better the game will be from a competitive level as Capcom keeps balancing the game moving forward.
Alex will let SF III players jump back into his hybrid-grapple style in a new game, while Sagat will do the same for other long-time fans of the franchise take control of his nearly unmatched might. However, both of them appeared in the last SF title.
C. Viper is the character most non-Japanese players will likely be interested in if they aren’t diehard Sagat of SF III fans. Her particular use of gadgets and faints gives her multiple layers of techniques that can be used to rush down or defend in various circumstances while giving SF6 another character to reimagine after years without an appearance.
Ingrid will be even more appealing, as she is nearly a blank slate for the developers to work with after nearly two decades. Expect the solar-powered “goddess” to take on an entirely new style of play from her past counterparts if she does make the cut this time.
All of this information is obviously unconfirmed, and likely won't be officially revealed until closer to Summer Game Fest 2025 since Elena isn't even out yet as the final DLC fighter for Year 2.