Capcom Pro Tour Labelled "Insulting" By EU Fans After Major Commentator Controversy
Often regarded as the largest non-EVO European tournament for Street Fighter as part of the Capcom Pro Tour, Ultimate Fighting Arena (UFA) 2025 marks the seventh event of the circuit's 12th season, since its inception at EVO Japan. It's currently hosting eight FGC titles, including Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Guilty Gear: Strive, among others, with sizeable prize pools and has over 400 participants across those games.
However, this year's UFA has come under fire for some of its decisions, notably its handling of tournament commentary. Despite being held in France and largely classified as a "European" event, the English casting for Street Fighter 6 was done remotely and was almost exclusively filled with NA commentators.
Although we haven't received a clear explanation from the tournament organizers for this, the community has erupted over the silence as we enter the third and final day of UFA 2025.
The Community Is Furious Over CPT Not Bringing EU Commentators In Its Largest European Event
Audiences and pro players have called out this regional disregard as "triggering", "rude", and "insulting", casting aside EU talent who would have attended and narrated the event in person. Others are simply puzzled by UFA 2025's choice for remote commentary, especially from a region with a 9-hour time zone difference.
EU's very own F-Word, popular host and commentator, expressed his disappointment when talking on the subject. He believes that many professional EU casters were snubbed of the opportunity to participate in one of September's biggest FGC events.
According to players, the situation raises questions about Capcom's general commitment and care towards the EU scene. They claim that, alongside undermining the broadcasters in the region, the decision is actively killing the energy and atmosphere.
However, the fire has also spread to American commentators, with some blaming them for "replacing" European on-site talent. FGC pros and TOs critical of the scenario did clarify that they weren't faulting the NA casters for the organizers' selection.
How The Casting Controversy Affects The Remainder Of The Tour
Not seeing F-Word, Jammerz, or Logan at an EU tournament is certainly a bizarre choice, especially when you consider how invested these casters are in UFA's concurrent lineup over the past few years. Historically, the event's commentary has been on-site and EU-centric, which makes the sidelining judgment even more confusing.
There are still two more premier tournaments, including EVO France, left in the Pro Tour on the road to the 2025 Capcom Cup, and players are hoping Capcom and organizers address the backlash by bringing in talent that belongs to the tournament's specific region.