Esports illustrated

Capcom Pro Tour Labelled "Insulting" By EU Fans After Major Commentator Controversy

An EU Street Fighter tournament... with no EU talent behind the mic?

Daniyal Malik

Image via Capcom

Often regarded as the largest non-EVO European tournament for Street Fighter as part of the Capcom Pro Tour, Ultimate Fighting Arena (UFA) 2025 marks the seventh event of the circuit's 12th season, since its inception at EVO Japan. It's currently hosting eight FGC titles, including Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, and Guilty Gear: Strive, among others, with sizeable prize pools and has over 400 participants across those games.

However, this year's UFA has come under fire for some of its decisions, notably its handling of tournament commentary. Despite being held in France and largely classified as a "European" event, the English casting for Street Fighter 6 was done remotely and was almost exclusively filled with NA commentators.

Although we haven't received a clear explanation from the tournament organizers for this, the community has erupted over the silence as we enter the third and final day of UFA 2025. 

The Community Is Furious Over CPT Not Bringing EU Commentators In Its Largest European Event

Capcom Pro Tour 2025 promotional logo.
Capcom Pro Tour stumbles near the end of its run / Image via Capcom Esports

Audiences and pro players have called out this regional disregard as "triggering", "rude", and "insulting", casting aside EU talent who would have attended and narrated the event in person. Others are simply puzzled by UFA 2025's choice for remote commentary, especially from a region with a 9-hour time zone difference. 

EU's very own F-Word, popular host and commentator, expressed his disappointment when talking on the subject. He believes that many professional EU casters were snubbed of the opportunity to participate in one of September's biggest FGC events. 

According to players, the situation raises questions about Capcom's general commitment and care towards the EU scene. They claim that, alongside undermining the broadcasters in the region, the decision is actively killing the energy and atmosphere.

Related Article: FGC Pushes Back On Controversial Evo Control Shift

However, the fire has also spread to American commentators, with some blaming them for "replacing" European on-site talent. FGC pros and TOs critical of the scenario did clarify that they weren't faulting the NA casters for the organizers' selection.

How The Casting Controversy Affects The Remainder Of The Tour

Elena in Street Fighter 6.
The future of the Capcom Pro Tour 2025 / Image via Capcom

Not seeing F-Word, Jammerz, or Logan at an EU tournament is certainly a bizarre choice, especially when you consider how invested these casters are in UFA's concurrent lineup over the past few years. Historically, the event's commentary has been on-site and EU-centric, which makes the sidelining judgment even more confusing.

Related Article: Street Fighter Swimsuits and Tekken Teases: Every Reveal at Evo 2025

There are still two more premier tournaments, including EVO France, left in the Pro Tour on the road to the 2025 Capcom Cup, and players are hoping Capcom and organizers address the backlash by bringing in talent that belongs to the tournament's specific region. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Daniyal Malik
DANIYAL MALIK

Daniyal Malik is currently a part of the Writer team at Esports on SI. Prior to joining us, he worked as a writer for TheGamer and as an Executive Editor at eXputer, building his portfolio around SEO knowledge and team management. Alongside his years of experience as a professional writer and editor, he's also a tournament organizer across multiple gaming genres. In 2023, he hosted a major esports event for Marvel Snap led by the Snap.Fan team, which had over a hundred participants from all over the world. Daniyal's currently pursuing his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences. Beyond work and studies, he's a passionate FPS and CCG fan who's invested in all things related to Call of Duty, Marvel Snap, and Marvel Rivals.

Home/News