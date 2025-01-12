Street Fighter Finals Delayed due to LA Wildfires
The wildfires that are ravaging through the Los Angeles area are still taking their toll on the communities that live there. In an effort to make sure the focus stays on the people affected, Capcom is rescheduling one of their marquee events to a later date.
The 2024 Street Fighter League (SFL): Pro-US Finals will be moving from its original Jan. 18 date to an unannounced date in the future. Capcom states that its decision was made to "ensure the safety of players, attendees, and staff." There will also be refunds available to any spectators who will be unable to attend the finals whenever the new date is announced.
The Street Fighter League: Pro-US Finals Breakdown
The US SFL featured a regular season Street Fighter 6 action between six teams featuring players from North America, Asia, and the Caribbean. After 10 weeks of double round-robin, four teams qualified for the Playoffs. FlyQuest, Fighting Spirit, Cloud9, and Bandits Gaming were the four teams that made it through the weeks-long gauntlet. The US League winner will be awarded $60K and a spot as the US representative at the SFL World Championships in Japan on Mar. 9.
SFL US Finals will have a single bracket structure and teams with better regular season records will be moved up to the Semifinals and Grand Finals round respectively. FlyQuest, led by the 2024 SF6 Evo Champion Punk, comes into the playoffs with the best record in the regular season (8-2) and as a result, they will advance directly to the Grand Finals. Fighting Spirit, a mixture of top Asian players (Oil King, NL, Xian, and DCQ) secured the second spot in the regular season after breaking a three-way tie with a tiebreaking round differential score over Cloud9 and Bandits.
Cloud9, with brothers JB and Lexx, will go up against the defending SFL World Champions Bandit Gaming to kick off the Quarterfinals of the US Finals once they are rescheduled. Bandits made changes to their roster in the off-season but SFL World Champion Caba and his fellow SFL World Champion and two-time Capcom Cup Champion MenaRD return as the anchors for the team's world championship hopes.