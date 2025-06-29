Street Fighter Gets a New Manga Starring New Character
Capcom's Street Fighter is one of the fighting game community (FGC)'s most popular franchises. Originally launched in 1987, generations of fans still enjoy its iconic characters and combat mechanics three decades later. Street Fighter 6, its newest installment, arrived in 2023 and maintains a presence in the esports scene. The game has now released a new Street Fighter manga, titled 'Luke Rising.' Let's explore everything we know about the series, how to read it and its impact on the FGC.
Street Fighter 6 Announces a New Manga: 'Street Fighter: Luke Rising'
On Sunday, June 29 2025, Street Fighter announced a new manga project, titled 'Street Fighter: Luke Rising." The series, written and illustrated by Masao Yoshio Mokomokomaru, follows Street Fighter character Luke as he travels the world and levels up his combat skills. Each chapter appears to feature a new opponent. Japanese platform Corocoro hosts the publication as a weekly original, meaning it receives a fresh chapter every 7 days. Its tagline, translated from Japanese, reads:
"The manga of the popular fighting game "Street Fighter 6" has finally exploded! In search of a battle with the strong, a journey through the world of the main character, Luke, begins."
In Street Fighter lore, Luke Sullivan is an Army and Special Forces veteran. After serving alongside fellow character Guile, he now works with PMCs as a contractor. Luke is Street Fighter 6's main protagonist. SF6 players will also recognize him as their coach in World Tour mode. He has an upbeat personality and trendy hobbies, appealing to the next generation of the SF6 fandom.
While some aspects of Luke's Street Fighter 6 design, including his iconic dog tag, remain, the manga reimagines him in military camo and utilitarian gear. Martial artist Ryu also appears in the comic with his trademark red headband and tunic.
Related Article: The FGC is Getting a Rom-Com Anime Featuring Street Fighter
How to Read the New Street Fighter Manga
Street Fighter 6 fans can exclusively read 'Street Fighter: Luke Rising on Corocoro, a Japanese comics platform. The series is located at this address: corocoro.jp/title/997. It's important to note that the series is currently available in Japanese, so readers may need to use a translation extension to follow if they can not speak the language.
Esports Impact
2025 is a strong year for Street Fighter 6 esports. The title has reached its 3rd competitive anniversary and is thriving with several high-profile collaborations. Overwatch players got to explore an SF6-inspired skin bundle in May, which transformed Heroes into characters like Ryu and Chun-Li. Street Fighter even partnered with a rom-com anime titled "Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games," which will reportedly release later in the year. In addition, Street Fighter 6 will feature at the 2025 Esports World Cup with a prize pool of 1 million USD.
Related Article: Street Fighter 6 Esports World Cup 2025 Schedule, Prize Pool, Format
'Street Fighter: Luke Rising" is not the first comic Capcom has produced for the franchise. UDON Entertainment's Street Fighter series has been in publication since 2009. However, Street Fighter: Luke Rising's digital availability and unique art style will appeal to a younger generation of readers, possibly ushering new fans into the FGC.