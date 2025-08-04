Street Fighter Swimsuits and Tekken Teases: Every Reveal at Evo 2025
- Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta Sign-Up
- Virtua Fighter Gameplay First Look
- Guilty Gear: Strive 2.0 Revealed
- Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - Ken is Coming
- Street Fighter 6 Swimsuit Skins are Finally Here
- Tekken 8: Armor King and Brand New Character
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Reveals Wilnas
- Rivals of Aether II Gets a Rhino
- 2XKO Answers the Tough Questions
Evo weekend always culminates in Championship Sunday, where the top 4-6 games (in terms of entries) take the main stage. In addition to the top gameplay of the tournament, there are often reveal and announcement trailers for all the top games in the space. So here's all the biggest news that dropped over the course of the day at Evo.
Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls Closed Beta Sign-Up
Since it's announcement last month, Marvel's Tokon: Fighting Souls has captured the interest of the entire FGC. A very early version of the game was playable on the show floor at Evo giving event attendees a chance to check out the game. Well, the Arc Sys team decided that everyone should get a chance to play and they announced a closed beta test to come on September 5th-7th. In the beta, all the revealed fighters will be available. That's Iron Man, Star-Lord, Ms. Marvel, Captain America, Dr. Doom and Storm.
Virtua Fighter Gameplay First Look
As we await the newest Virtua Fighter project, the team over at Sega provided us with a new trailer. I the trailer we got a look at one of the first actual rounds of gameplay in the new Virtua Fighter. It confirmed that series favorite Sarah Bryant was in the game as well as she pummeled series poster boy, Akira Yuki. This brings the confirmed character list for the new game up to three as Wolf Hawkfield was confirmed earlier this year.
In the trailer, we get a look at what could be the training stage for the new VF. As Akira and Sarah battle, there are some interesting things happening. One of which is that there appears to be a break system, where continued attacks on an area lead to a vulnerable state. It would be a pretty massive departure for the series as VF is known to be a very fundamentals-heavy, no-gimmick style fighter.
Related Article: Evo 2025 - All Results, Top 8 Standings for Street Fighter, Tekken and More
Guilty Gear: Strive 2.0 Revealed
Guilty Gear: Strive is actually the oldest game of this generation. Which is hard to believe considering how visually stunning it still is. Arc Sys made the most of their time on stage and released the gameplay trailer for their first-ever guest character. Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was a shocking pick for a DLC fighter, but she's already looking like one of the most unique characters in the series.
In the trailer, Lucy looks like a mid to long-range zoner that uses her Monowires to slap her opponents around. But she's got a trick up her sleeve as well. During one of her supers, she freezes her opponent and applies Cyberpunk's signature "quickhacks" to them. For the rest of the trailer it looks like after the super, her attacks apply different status effects to her foe. While we don't know the impact of those yet, it's an exciting take on a character that has become incredibly popular over the past couple of years.
Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves - Ken is Coming
City of the Wolves missed the opportunity to make a big splash, instead they just dropped the release date for Ken. Which is right now. You can go and play as Ken in City of the Wolves now! Other than that, we didn't get any additional information around the game.
Street Fighter 6 Swimsuit Skins are Finally Here
Once again, Street Fighter had some of its news spoiled by an errant post-schedule. The teaser trailer for C. Viper was released early and spoiled many folks. Either way, Viper is a fan-favorite from Street Fighter IV that hasn't appeared in a mainline SF game in almost a decade. So her return in SF6 is a huge boon.
However, Capcom also gave us a first look at all the new Outfit 4 summer costumes. Cammy, Kimberly, Chun-Li, Manon, Jamie, Luke and Aki are all getting new digs on August 5th when Sagat releases.
The first wave of swimsuit skins in Street Fighter 6 includes:
- Luke
- Kimberly
- Cammy
- AKI
- Chun-Li
- Manon
- Jamie
Tekken 8: Armor King and Brand New Character
Tekken 8 unveiled a few things before the top 8 of their game. First off was the trailer for Armor King, one of the most beloved characters in the Tekken universe. He's easily one of the flashiest and over-the-top fighters in the game with a litany of heel-like wrestling moves, including Green Mist and ground stomps. In addition to him, the Tekken team also showed of a teaser for Miary Zo, a new character from Madagascar. And after revealing that Tekken World Tour would wrap up in Malmo, Sweden, the news for Tekken 8 was much more robust than many of their competitors.
Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising Reveals Wilnas
Like many of the older games on the list, GBVS is already a few years in but that doesn't mean that it not still dropping content. At Evo, the Granblue team revealed gameplay for Wilnas, who is the personification of the Fire Dragon. He's a powerhouse of a character that doesn't link combos like the rest of the cast. Instead he links normals with hard-hitting specials and even axe kicks you...as a giant dragon.
In addition to Wilnas, Granblue also revealed Meg and Mari. These two are the protectors of a beach town and have a very close relationship. They are a duo unit in the original game, so it will be interesting to see if they are a "two-in-one" character in GBVS.
Rivals of Aether II Gets a Rhino
Rivals of Aether has carved out its niche in the FGC as the platform fighter of choice. And at Evo, Aether Studios made sure that they showed off the future of RoE II. They announced the hulking brawler Galvan as the latest fighter in the game. Using a litany of hard-hitting and drill-based moves, Galvan can set up miniature drills to edgeguard or to limit movement. He looks like he's going to be an advanced character that's sure to excite with wild setplays.
2XKO Answers the Tough Questions
2XKO still isn't out, but it feels like it's been around forever. At Evo this year, Riot didn't provide much more information for those of us at home. Although we got a better look at Vi, the latest character, we still haven't received a firm release date or confirmation of the full roster. While we did learn that the team is considering virtually every champion in League, frustration is growing with the lack of progress, as evidenced by the announcement of games like Tokon, followed by betas within a matter of months.