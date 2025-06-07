Summer Game Fest 2025: Every Major Game Announcement You Missed
With E3 gone for some time now, Summer Game Fest, with host Geoff Keighley, is arguably the biggest gaming event kicking off the summer season. Year after year, it’s delivered exciting reveals, with major publishers and indie studios alike choosing the stage to debut their biggest projects. That level of trust speaks volumes about the show’s growing influence and reputation within the industry.
This year’s SGF has been no exception, packed with surprise announcements, long-awaited updates, and promising new IPs. As day one of the event wraps up, here are all the most important reveals announced so far.
1. Mortal Shell 2
Starting Summer Game Fest as the first announcement, Cold Symmetry surprised us all with the sequel to Mortal Shell, a unique Soulslike experience with a grim tone, gore-filled gameplay, and a heavy feel all around. The game is set to release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2026, and you can wishlist it right now.
The announcement trailer gave us a glimpse into the next Mortal Shell's combat and enemy types — the gloomy atmosphere and brutal combat remain intact. However, a particularly new and exciting addition is the player having a gun this time around, an aspect similar to what we see in the Remnant series.
2. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Following the hype from The Game Awards in 2024, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is back again with another trailer and a release date of September 25, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch consoles.
Alongside the usual Sonic cast, the trailer mainly focused on showcasing its roster of guest characters coming to the game, including:
- Hatsune Miku
- Ichiban Kasuga
- Joker (from Persona)
- Minecraft Steve (available in the Season Pass)
We also saw a plethora of new vehicles and tracks, some of which feel directly ported from other games, like Minecraft's blocky overworld as a track and its minecart as a ride.
You can currently pre-order the game on all platforms except Nintendo, with the Standard edition at $69.99 and the Digital Deluxe edition at $89.99. The latter edition includes the base game, the Sonic Prime Character Pack, and the Season Pass.
3. Onimusha: Way of the Sword
Similar to CrossWorlds, Onimusha got its second trailer at Summer Game Fest after The Game Awards — this time with more platform details and a better look into its gameplay and visuals. The title releases in 2026 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
Looking at the trailer, the swordplay and atmosphere already feel like a true return to form, and the parry system looks intense, similar to what fans are used to. With Onimusha, Nioh, and Ninja Gaiden making a comeback, the samurai/ninja-themed action game genre looks to be in a good spot.
4. Lies Of P: Overture Shadow Drop
There were rumors spreading of Lies of P making an appearance on Summer Game Fest, and they came to fruition with a launch trailer relatively early into the show. However, what Neowiz truly surprised us with was the shadow drop — you can buy and play the Overture DLC on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC for $29.99 right now.
The trailer gave us a look at the game's new environments, weapons, and enemy types, all of whom look completely different from what we saw in the base game. Fortunately, the DLC seems to be a standalone add-on, so you don't have to own the base version to enjoy it.
5. Dying Light: The Beast
Dying Light: The Beast is a highly anticipated standalone horror survival game from Techland that aims to be a well-regarded addition to the Dying Light series. Kyle Crane is back in the driver's seat, and the new visuals to support him look just as solid.
The game comes to PC, PlayStation 5/5 Pro, and Xbox Series X|S on August 22, and it's available for pre-order now. You can either get the Standard edition for $44.99 or go for the Deluxe edition (which includes the official soundtrack, wallpaper pack, Caster Woods tourist map, and Caster Woods Prepper bundle) for $51.99.
6. Characters For Street Fighter 6 Year 3
After a wildly creative trailer, we finally got a look at the four new characters coming to Street Fighter 6's Year 3 at Summer Game Fest, along with their release window as per the official Street Fighter X page.
- Sagat — Summer 2025
- C. Viper — Autumn 2025
- Alex — Early Spring 2026
- Ingrid — Late Spring 2026
Most of the reveal trailer was just Kenny Omega cosplaying as the different fighters, but we did see some Sagat gameplay near the end.
7. Resident Evil: Requiem
After a brief announcement of an ongoing sale for Resident Evil titles midway through the show, Capcom finally showcased the next entry in the RE series: Requiem. The title will launch on February 27, 2026, for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.
We're introduced to a new protagonist named Grace, a technical anaylist working for the FBI, who has to investigate a crime scene at The Remwood Hotel. The trailer gives us two key details going in:
- We return to Raccoon City, so there's a good chance we may encounter recognizable locations and characters.
- Grace's mother is Alyssa Ashcroft, a character from Resident Evil: Outbreak, meaning the next Resident Evil can be a tie-in and/or a direct sequel.
8. Splitgate 2 Battle Royale
Splitgate 2 recently had its full launch, which opened up to positive reviews all around, and the developers at 1047 Games added to that completion by announcing the launch of a Battle Royale mode for the game at Summer Game Fest. The new mode is completely free and is available to download and play now. Both modes have strong esports potential for different shooter audiences.
Looking at the Steam Charts, the BR mode has certainly garnered a ton of attention, shooting Splitgate 2 up to 25,000+ concurrent players (roughly 5x its average peak) within a few hours of the announcement. Whether this traction stays remains to be seen, but, for now, it looks like a success.
9. Mecha BREAK Release Date
After several gameplay showcases and hands-on previews, new shooter esport Mecha BREAK unveiled its release date announcement trailer on SGF. Starting July 1, 2025, you can jump into the 3v3, 6v6, and PvPvE action on PC and Xbox Series X|S.