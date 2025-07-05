Summer Games Done Quick 2025: Schedule, How to Watch
Speedrunning is one of the gaming community's oldest esports. Before the world even dreamed of massive multiplayer titles, players vied for single-player stardom with the fastest finishes and highest scores. As the format becomes more widespread, large-scale conventions have emerged, the most famous being Games Done Quick. The organization has just announced key information about Summer Games Done Quick 2025, including its location, full schedule, included games and more. Let's explore a recap.
What is Games Done Quick?
Games Done Quick (GDQ) is a charity gaming convention with a particular focus on speedrunning tournaments. In speedrunning, players attempt to complete a game or achieve an objective as quickly as possible, often utilizing glitches, bugs, and precise, pixel-perfect movement to their advantage. Speedrunning is considered an esport, and it is unique as one of the few single-player esports avenues.
Games Done Quick was founded in 2010 and hosts two main events annually: Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ), which takes place in January, and Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ), which occurs each July. GDQ chooses a different charity each year to donate proceeds to. For example, it has fundraised for the Prevent Cancer Foundation and the Organization for Autism Research. During its lifespan, GDQ has raised over 54 million USD for charity, all while breaking in-game records and entertaining fans.
Attendees don't have to be athletes to join in on the fun — the gathering includes plenty of fan interaction and gaming-themed activities. GDQ also encourages viewers to tune in on Twitch for a subathon.
Summer Games Done Quick 2025
Summer Games Done Quick 2025 is returning on Sunday, July 6 2025. The convention will last a full week and is set to include a mix of classic speedrunning titles and new releases. Nintendo's recent Switch 2 exclusive launch, Mario Kart World, will appear alongside Balatro, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and other games. The convention will take place in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the Hilton Minneapolis Downtown.
SGDQ 2025's charity of choice is Doctors Without Borders. This group works internationally to provide relief from disease, natural disasters and conflict. In 2024, Summer Games Done Quick raised over 2.5 million USD for the organization.
This year's SGDQ includes an artist alley where attendees can purchase merch and collectibles. In addition, indie game developers will have dedicated booths to promote their studios.
Related Article: Mario Kart World Reviews are In: Praise for Open World and New Mechanics
Summer Games Done Quick 2025: Full Schedule, All Games
Before we cover the Summer Games Done Quick 2025 schedule, here are several important notes:
- The main event lasts from Sunday, July 6 to Sunday, July 13.
- The Artist's Alley is open on July 6-8 and July 10-12.
- The Indie Devs booths are open on July 6-8 and July 10-12.
Now, let's recap the convention's main tournaments, including every game featured at the 2025 event. Here's a list separated by day (all dates are in East Coast US Time (EDT).
Sunday, July 6
- 12:30 PM: Pre-Show
- 1:00 PM: Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- 2:03 PM: Okami HD
- 3:21 PM: Banjo-Kazooie
- 5:16 PM: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- 7:20 PM: Avowed
- 8:28 PM: Beat Saber
- 9:36 PM: Sekiro
- 11:29 PM: Quake 64 (Remaster)
Monday, July 7
- 12:15 AM: Lenna's Inception
- 1:23 AM: Mega Man X
- 2:25 AM: Castlevania: The Adventure ReBirth
- 2: 59 AM: Astro Boy: Omega Factor
- 3:36 AM: Voidwrought
- 4:28 AM: Timespinner
- 4:56 AM: UN Squadron
- 5:28 AM: Hello Kitty: Roller Rescue
- 6:12 AM: CODE Bunny
- 6:38 AM: LEGO Star Wars: The Video Game
- 7:33 AM: Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles IV: Turtles in Time
- 8:10 AM: Spyro 3.5: Return to the Forgotten Realms
- 8:56 AM: The Talos Principle: Reawakened
- 9:33 AM: Mainframes
- 10:09 AM: RollerCoaster Tycoon
- 11:19 AM: Crash Twinsanity
- 1:02 PM: Halo 4
- 2:50 PM: Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
- 4:18 PM: Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- 5:24 PM: Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia
- 6:40 PM: Mega Man Maker
- 7:43 PM: BONUS GAME 1 - Donkey Kong Jungle Beat
- 8:53 PM: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX
- 10:11 PM: Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- 11:29 PM: Blue Prince
Tuesday, July 8
- 1:17 AM: Plants vs Zombies
- 2:46 AM: Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception
- 4:43 AM: Get to Work
- 5:13 AM: Arctic Eggs
- 5:50 AM: Hungry Ghosts
- 6:15 AM: Finding Frankie
- 6:47 AM: Ao Oni (2024)
- 7:16 AM: En Garde!
- 7:51 AM: We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie
- 8:46 AM: OneShot
- 9:17 AM: Dr. Robotnik's Ring Racers
- 9:39 AM: Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- 10:23 AM: Dread Delusion
- 11:21 AM: Seafrog
- 12:10 PM: Casual Birder
- 12:50 PM: The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
- 3:28 PM: A Plumber for All Seasons
- 4:26 PM: Pseudoregalia
- 5:14 PM: Sonic Adventure 2
- 7:50 PM: Octopath Traveler
- 9:08 PM: Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix HD
- 10:18 PM: Castlevania: Rondo of Blood
- 10:56 PM: BioShock
- 11:39 PM: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
Wednesday, July 9
- 1:42 AM: Dead Rising 3
- 2:55 AM: Resident Evil HD Remaster
- 4:02 AM: Still Wakes the Deep
- 5:19 AM: Control
- 6:21 AM: Siren
- 7:21 AM: Astra and the New Constellation
- 7:47 AM: Quadrilateral Cowboy
- 8:15 AM: Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+
- 8:57 AM: Evoland
- 9:42 AM: Prison City
- 10:31 AM: Rayforce
- 11:11 AM: Star of Providence
- 11:44 AM: Backyard Baseball '97
- 12:32 PM: Pokémon Sword/Shield
- 5:10 PM: Cuphead
- 6:08 PM: Tetris '99
- 7:35 PM: Titanfall 2
- 9:24 PM: Synchronica (シンクロニカ)
- 10:52 PM: Super Mario Odyssey
Thursday, July 10
- 12:13 AM: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
- 1:29 AM: AEW Fight Forever
- 2:19 AM: An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
- 2:58 AM: Shaq Fu
- 3:30 AM: Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered
- 4:05 AM: Mario Paint
- 4:25 AM: Hercules: The Legendary Journeys
- 5:47 AM: Pocketbike Racer
- 6:12 AM: Nubby's Number Factory
- 6:49 AM: BOWLOUT
- 7:12 AM: Emergency Call Ambulance
- 7:37 AM: Rubber Bandits
- 8:09 AM: Wirehead
- 8:51 AM: Skate Horse
- 9:20 AM: Sega Marine Fishing
- 9:39 AM: Rose and Camellia
- 10:11 AM: The Bouncer
- 10:49 AM: The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass
- 2:28 PM: Nintendo Puzzle Collection
- 3:28 PM: Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
- 5:26 PM: Community Clash: A Speedrunning Gameshow
- 7:30 PM: Sayonara Mario World 2
- 8:53 PM: Super Metroid
- 10:26 PM: DOOM: The Dark Ages
Friday, July 11
- 12:04 AM: Halo: Reach
- 1:32 AM: Neon White
- 2:45 AM: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4
- 3:28 AM: Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
- 4:15 AM: Chip 'n Dale Rescue Rangers 2
- 4:41 AM: Rockin' Kats
- 5:15 AM: Totally Rad
- 5:47 AM: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game
- 6:29 AM: Strider
- 6:58 AM: Mega Man 3
- 7:42 AM: Lumina Rush
- 8:19 AM: Sonic Heroes
- 9:19 AM: Spelunky Series
- 9:48 AM: Pokémon X/Y
- 2:01 PM: Metroid: Zero Mission
- 3:31 PM: Balatro
- 5:04 PM: Super Mario Maker 2
- 8:05 PM: Pump It Up Phoenix
- 9:28 PM: Bloodborne
Saturday, July 12
- 12:09 AM: Monster Hunter Wilds
- 3:00 AM: Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- 4:38 AM: Blasphemous
- 5:17 AM: Cytadela
- 5:59 AM: Batman: Vengeance
- 7:01 AM: Red Alliance
- 7:26 AM: Macbat 64: Journey of a Nice Chap
- 7:55 AM: Tall Twins Tower
- 8:18 AM: Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus
- 9:42 AM: Final Fantasy IX
- 1:56 PM: Super Mario Bros. 3
- 3:01 PM: Kirby Super Star Ultra
- 4:04 PM: Celeste
- 5:48 PM: Super Mario 64
- 8:55 PM: Mario Kart World
- 10:50 PM: Deltarune
Sunday, July 13
- 3:00 PM: SGDQ Finale
A detailed schedule with time zone conversion and event categories is available here at GDQ's website.
How to Watch Summer Games Done Quick 2025
Speedrunners and esports fans can watch Summer Games Done Quick 2025 on Twitch at twitch.tv/gamesdonequick. The convention also has a YouTube channel, @gamesdonequick, which will also livestream tournaments and post VODs after they conclude.