Summoning Salt Drops Surprise Face Reveal To Promote Speedrunning VGS Collection
YouTube is the perfect place to create content about whatever you want without needing to share much about yourself in the process, which is how someone like Summoning Salt can amass two million subscribers without showing their face. At least, that was until the speedrunner decided to casually break the veil of anonymity a bit for a new promotion.
While most content creators are at least on camera for small portions of their videos or streams, Summoning Salt has made an entire career out of making documentaries that only center around footage and his voice. If it wasn’t for the documentarian deciding to create a new way to share his archive of speedrunning videos, we might have never seen the man behind the camera, so to speak.
Summoning Salt Face Reveal - Why Did He Do It?
On June 19, Summoning Salt confirmed that his latest video would include a small segment that would involve him revealing his face for the first time in his content creation career. This was done because he is launching a line of physical media releases for his archive of speedrunning documentaries that he personally wanted to show off.
“In a little over an hour, I'll be revealing my face in my new YouTube upload. It's pretty surreal after more than 8 years of anonymity,” Salt said before the video released. “It's not going to be a regular part of my videos - it's just to promote a VHS tape that I'm releasing. But still, exciting times.”
During his video Melee: The Quest for Sub 3:00, a breakdown of the bounty-driven push from the Super Smash Bros. community to set new records in the Target Test minigame, Salt casually dropped his face reveal early on with no fanfare.
Appearing dressed in a suit and next to a small CRT TV, fitting of the video’s content and the planned promotion, Salt didn’t acknowledge the face reveal at all. The entire segment was focused on detailing his new VHS release for The History of Halo 2 World Records and his hopes to continue releasing more tapes in the future for other videos.
As one YouTube commentor put it: “The casual Summoning Salt face drop to release a VHS reminds me of the casual Mike Tyson World Record drop by the man himself. Stay an absolute madlad Salt.”
Who is Summoning Salt?
If you had never heard of the creator before this sudden face reveal and subsequent VHS revival, Summoning Salt is a YouTuber and streamer known for creating content centered around speedrunning and competitive gaming challenges.
Salt has roughly been creating documentary-style content for speedrunning since 2017, when he released 4-2: The History of Super Mario Bros.' Most Infamous Level. Since then, his channel has amassed over two million subscribers, over 246 billion video views, and every post he makes becomes an event in the speedrunning community and for casual enjoyers.
Paired with his content, he is also a speedrunner himself, holding many records across games he has covered in the past. His most notable achievements are his placements on various Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! records, including being the single segment world record holder. Prior to making documentary content, many of his videos were run attempts that are still up on his main channel.
Summoning Salt VHS Collection - All Details and Where to Order
The entire reason for Summoning Salt’s impromptu face reveal was a new limited-time product drop specific to his archive of documentary content. That being specially designed VHS tapes containing some of his classic videos, edited to fit the classic home video format.
To start, Summoning Salt's "The History of Halo 2 World Records" is being released on fully playable custom teal VHS tapes with professionally designed cover art and descriptive backing to the package.
Not only are the videos fully featured on VHS and edited to fit the standard 4:3 aspect ratio of the format, but older videos, such as the Halo 2 documentary that kickstarts this collection, have also been updated to feature new content covering what has happened to the world records since the video was originally released in 2023. This makes the VHS a collectable and new content from Salt all in one, with the creator having no plans to release that cut of the doc anywhere else.
The initial release is being done directly via Summoning Salt’s website for $34.99 and is only available for 14 days as of the reveal. His plan is to create more VHS tapes in the same limited-drop fashion for his other popular videos, though the success of this initial run will affect the scope of future tape decisions.
Summoning Salt Face Reveal - Esports and Speedrunning Impact
All of Salt’s videos serve as documentaries that highlight specific gaming communities and the effort top speedrunners put into endlessly honing their craft just to shave a few seconds off of their chosen runs. These videos also bring those games and communities to fresh sets of eyes that can enjoy their history in a condensed, storytelling format.
The crossover between Summoning Salt viewers seeing a game through his videos and then picking up the game to try and maybe run themselves is likely small, but not insignificant, considering how niche most speedrunning communities are in the grand scheme of things. Face or no face, Salt’s unique approach to documenting and sharing those stories will continue to draw people in.