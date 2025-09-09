SummoningSalt Gets a World Record and a Reddit Ban
When it comes to Speedrunning, there is no name more widely known than SummoningSalt. His YouTube channel, which documents many of the most popular world records across various speed games, has reached over 2 million subscribers.
Recently, he also reached a milestone by achieving a new blindfolded Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! world record. Celebrating the achievement, he made multiple posts on social media, including the r/gaming subreddit on Reddit. However, the Mods of r/gaminhg removed the post and banned SummoningSalt, igniting a storm of backlash from the speedrunning community and SummoningSalt himself.
SummoningSalt Gets Banned On r/Gaming
On September 2025, SummoningSalt shared a clip on r/Gaming, announcing his new blindfolded Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! world record of 2:18, just 19 seconds shy of the non-blindfolded record of 1:59.
He detailed the feat, noting it required “14 frame-perfect punches (1/60th of a second), 4 difficult buffered punches in phase 3, and a lot of luck” to achieve the right pattern, all while blindfolded.
The post gained significant traction, with fans praising the achievement, given Salt’s history of dominating Punch-Out!! categories, including a single-segment record of 14:46 and the first sub-2-minute Tyson fight in 2024 after 75,000 attempts.
Despite the post’s popularity, r/Gaming moderators removed it, citing excessive self-promotion. According to SummoningSalt, he averages one post per year on the subreddit, which makes the banning reason absolutely unnecessary.
Despite making multiple attempts to get a good explanation or getting his ban revoked, the Mods didn’t budge from their decision. This frustration led to SummoningSalt making a venting post on X, saying, “F*ck Reddit moderators that over-police subreddits instead of using common sense. They get upset when absolutely nobody else is complaining.”
He sarcastically jabbed at the moderators, saying, “Just amazing work, guys. Pat yourselves on the back.” The ban was a first for Salt, who likes to maintain a low personal profile. He only revealed his face in a June 2025 video after years of anonymous streaming.
After the news broke, multiple fans jumped on the replies to show their support for the Speedrunner and celebrate his groundbreaking achievement. Some fans tried to ask the Mods of r/gaming for an explanation, but they were also banned from the subreddit.
Resolution
While there hasn’t been any public resolution announced between the Speedrunner and the Mods of r/gaming. However, SummoningSalt deleted his post calling out the mods on X, which led many fans to speculate that there had been some sort of agreement made between the parties.
Impact on Esports
Speedrunning is one of the most popular and impactful competitive genres in gaming. An individual spends days or even years to hone their craft and hit a new record. However, if speedrunner receives a lifetime ban from sharing their world record, which is an integral part of the history of gaming, it could vastly damage the sport’s image and community morale.
However, the fact that SummoningSalt has reached a potential resolution regarding his ban suggests that issues like this will become rarer in the future.