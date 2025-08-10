Esports illustrated

The Biggest Melee Tournament Ever: Supernova 2025 All Winners, Top 8, Final Standings

Cale Michael

Screenshot via Supernova

Supernova is always one of the biggest tournaments of the year for the Super Smash Bros. community, featuring brackets for every game in the series. That held true with Supernova 2025, which also broke records, becoming the biggest Smash Melee tournament in history. 

Hosted in Chantilly, VA from Aug. 7 to 10 as one of the few four day tournaments across Smash and the wider fighting game community, Supernova had two different games break 2,400 competitors. This included a record-breaking turnout for Super Smash Bros. Melee, backed by streamer Ludwig Aghren and the first appearance of Rivals of Aether 2 at the event.

If you missed any of Smash’s top talent battling it out at Supernova 2025, here is a full recap of every with final results.

Supernova 2025 Breaks All Time Super Smash Bros Melee Record

With the bracket finished at Supernova 2025, we can finally say that the event is the largest Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament ever and, potentially the biggest Smash tournament ever overall.

In total, Supernova 2025 had over 4,580 registered competitors. Smash Melee made up 2,422 of those players, surpassing the previous record set at Evo 2016, which had 2,372 players.

This huge turnout for Supernova came largely from Ludwig stepping in and partnering with the event in hopes of achieving that record breaking number. Prior to the event opening registration, the streamer and Melee personality announced that Melee would feature a $0 registration fee, with $10 still being added to the prize pool per entry even with the promotion in place.

It also helps that Supernova has become the main hub even for Smash’s larger community during the second half of every season. All of the biggest content creators and personalities from across each game gather at the event to compete and entertain in their own way. 

From the yearly Smashies awards to Coney hosting his own random side event, there is always something happening beyond just the matches being played. But once you do focus on the games, there is plenty there outside of the brackets too, including the Smash 64 Combo Contest and various crew battles. 

In recent years, one of the biggest draws from a competitive aspect has been the top 10 players for both Melee and Ultimate’s Summer rankings being revealed at Supernova. Here are the top players for each game, according to the SSBMRank and LumiRank Summer 2025 rankings.

Rank

Melee

Ultimate

1

Cody Schwab

Doramigi

2

Zain

acola

3

Hungrybox

Hurt

4

Joshman

Miya

5

Moky

Sparg0

6

SDJ

Zomba

7

Axe

Tweek

8

Salt

Sonix

9

Wizzrobe

Onin

10

Krudo

Shuton

Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros Melee Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

Zain

$10,899

Second

Cody Schwab

$6,055

Third

Hungrybox

$2,664.20

Fourth

Ginger

$1,937.60

Fifth

Aklo
moky

$726.60

Seventh

Axe
Khryke

$363.30

Zain winning Supernova is a big start to the second half of 2025 for the Marth player, as he managed to take a win over Cody Schwab, who just dethroned him as the top Melee player in the rankings. As with most of their sets, it went the full five games, but Zain came out on top to defend his home turf, also mitigating the loud criticism he had been facing about focusing too much on content, such as playing Kirby in Melee ranked matches for a month.

"I'm just super happy man. Everyone was saying because I played [so much] Kirby that I was going to be dogwater. But I think it helped a little..." Zain said. "[laughs] Probably not, I don't know. I just practiced.

It was also a huge return for Ginger, with the formerly retired Falco player jumping into his second tournament of the year and finishing fourth, behind just the top three players in the world.

Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros Ultimate Results

Place

Player

Prize

First

TBD

$10,944

Second

TBD

$6,080

Third

TBD

$2,675.20

Fourth

TBD

$1,945.60

Fifth

TBD

$729.60

Seventh

TBD

$364.80

Even without a promotion of its own, Smash Ultimate was still the most-entered game at Supernova 2025, bringing in 2,432 players. 

Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros Wii U Results

Place

Player

First

falln

Second

SuperGirlKels

Third

Marcus

Fourth

Thass

Fifth

EVA_Kirb
Juanpi

Seventh

MrRyanNess
waasabi

Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros Brawl Results

Place

Player

First

Player-1

Second

DeLux

Third

Cody

Fourth

Vex Kasrani

Fifth

MrRyanNess
Kyoz

Seventh

falln
Mikeray4

Let it be known that MrRyanNess, who placed seventh in Smash Wii U and fifth in Brawl, did so playing Cloud in the former and a mix of Kirby and Meta Knight in the latter. False advertising in multiple games!

Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros 64 Results

Place

Player

First

Kurabba

Second

Wario

Third

Isai

Fourth

SuPeRbOoMfAn

Fifth

KD3
KeroKeroppi

Seventh

Crovy
Wizzrobe

Supernova 2025 - Rivals of Aether 2 Results

Place

Player

First

Stango

Second

Sparg0

Third

CakeAssault

Fourth

Bbatts

Fifth

Sandstorm
Musiq

Seventh

ZeeBee
Dakpo

