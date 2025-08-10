The Biggest Melee Tournament Ever: Supernova 2025 All Winners, Top 8, Final Standings
Supernova is always one of the biggest tournaments of the year for the Super Smash Bros. community, featuring brackets for every game in the series. That held true with Supernova 2025, which also broke records, becoming the biggest Smash Melee tournament in history.
Hosted in Chantilly, VA from Aug. 7 to 10 as one of the few four day tournaments across Smash and the wider fighting game community, Supernova had two different games break 2,400 competitors. This included a record-breaking turnout for Super Smash Bros. Melee, backed by streamer Ludwig Aghren and the first appearance of Rivals of Aether 2 at the event.
If you missed any of Smash’s top talent battling it out at Supernova 2025, here is a full recap of every with final results.
Supernova 2025 Breaks All Time Super Smash Bros Melee Record
With the bracket finished at Supernova 2025, we can finally say that the event is the largest Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament ever and, potentially the biggest Smash tournament ever overall.
In total, Supernova 2025 had over 4,580 registered competitors. Smash Melee made up 2,422 of those players, surpassing the previous record set at Evo 2016, which had 2,372 players.
This huge turnout for Supernova came largely from Ludwig stepping in and partnering with the event in hopes of achieving that record breaking number. Prior to the event opening registration, the streamer and Melee personality announced that Melee would feature a $0 registration fee, with $10 still being added to the prize pool per entry even with the promotion in place.
It also helps that Supernova has become the main hub even for Smash’s larger community during the second half of every season. All of the biggest content creators and personalities from across each game gather at the event to compete and entertain in their own way.
From the yearly Smashies awards to Coney hosting his own random side event, there is always something happening beyond just the matches being played. But once you do focus on the games, there is plenty there outside of the brackets too, including the Smash 64 Combo Contest and various crew battles.
In recent years, one of the biggest draws from a competitive aspect has been the top 10 players for both Melee and Ultimate’s Summer rankings being revealed at Supernova. Here are the top players for each game, according to the SSBMRank and LumiRank Summer 2025 rankings.
Rank
Melee
Ultimate
1
Cody Schwab
Doramigi
2
Zain
acola
3
Hungrybox
Hurt
4
Joshman
Miya
5
Moky
Sparg0
6
SDJ
Zomba
7
Axe
Tweek
8
Salt
Sonix
9
Wizzrobe
Onin
10
Krudo
Shuton
Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros Melee Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
Zain
$10,899
Second
Cody Schwab
$6,055
Third
Hungrybox
$2,664.20
Fourth
Ginger
$1,937.60
Fifth
Aklo
$726.60
Seventh
Axe
$363.30
Zain winning Supernova is a big start to the second half of 2025 for the Marth player, as he managed to take a win over Cody Schwab, who just dethroned him as the top Melee player in the rankings. As with most of their sets, it went the full five games, but Zain came out on top to defend his home turf, also mitigating the loud criticism he had been facing about focusing too much on content, such as playing Kirby in Melee ranked matches for a month.
"I'm just super happy man. Everyone was saying because I played [so much] Kirby that I was going to be dogwater. But I think it helped a little..." Zain said. "[laughs] Probably not, I don't know. I just practiced.
It was also a huge return for Ginger, with the formerly retired Falco player jumping into his second tournament of the year and finishing fourth, behind just the top three players in the world.
Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros Ultimate Results
Place
Player
Prize
First
TBD
$10,944
Second
TBD
$6,080
Third
TBD
$2,675.20
Fourth
TBD
$1,945.60
Fifth
TBD
$729.60
Seventh
TBD
$364.80
Even without a promotion of its own, Smash Ultimate was still the most-entered game at Supernova 2025, bringing in 2,432 players.
Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros Wii U Results
Place
Player
First
falln
Second
SuperGirlKels
Third
Marcus
Fourth
Thass
Fifth
EVA_Kirb
Seventh
MrRyanNess
Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros Brawl Results
Place
Player
First
Player-1
Second
DeLux
Third
Cody
Fourth
Vex Kasrani
Fifth
MrRyanNess
Seventh
falln
Let it be known that MrRyanNess, who placed seventh in Smash Wii U and fifth in Brawl, did so playing Cloud in the former and a mix of Kirby and Meta Knight in the latter. False advertising in multiple games!
Supernova 2025 - Super Smash Bros 64 Results
Place
Player
First
Kurabba
Second
Wario
Third
Isai
Fourth
SuPeRbOoMfAn
Fifth
KD3
Seventh
Crovy
Supernova 2025 - Rivals of Aether 2 Results
Place
Player
First
Stango
Second
Sparg0
Third
CakeAssault
Fourth
Bbatts
Fifth
Sandstorm
Seventh
ZeeBee