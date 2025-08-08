Your Supernova 2025 Viewing Guide: Schedule, All Super Smash Bros Games

I TEAMED UP WITH SUPERNOVA TO MAKE MELEE FREE



IT COSTS $0 TO ENTER BRACKET BUT WE WILL STILL ADD $10 TO THE PRIZE POOL FOR EVERY ENTRY



LETS MAKE THIS THE BIGGEST MELEE TOURNAMENT EVER ‼️



(ill also fly you out if ur really good but cant afford to go hmu) https://t.co/Cc6jrdDhbZ