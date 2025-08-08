Your Supernova 2025 Viewing Guide: Schedule, All Super Smash Bros Games
Supernova is not only one of the largest Super Smash Bros. tournaments of the year, but it also acts as a sort of mid-season checkpoint for the community. That means you get to see most of the top players in the world compete across various games while those same players finally get to see how the rankings for 2025 are shaping up.
As the biggest Super Smash Bros. tournament ever, when accounting for all of the different games being played, Supernova lives up to its former title and has to run on four separate days just to fit its entire schedule in. So if you miss a bracket or two, don’t worry, here is a full breakdown of when and where to watch all of the action at Supernova.
What Games Are Being Played At Supernova 2025?
Running from Aug. 7 to 10, Supernova 2025 is the largest Super Smash Bros. tournament of all-time, for a number of reasonse.
With over 4,580 total competitors, Supernova and its team partnered with streamer and Smash Melee personality Ludwig to make the tournament even bigger for Melee and Rivals of Aether 2.
For Melee specifically, Ludwig and Supernova made the bracket completely free to enter and added $10 to the pool for every entry, leading to 2,422 players signing up. That makes it the largest noted Melee event ever, surpassing Evo 2016’s 2,372 total.
Even without a similar bonus, Ultimate still surpassed Melee this year too at 2,432 entrants, which puts it just above Super Smash Con/Supernova 2022 for the fifth highest total in the game’s history. That high mark still stands at 3,534 at Evo 2019, according to the SmashWiki.
In total, there are six games officially featured on Supernova’s roster, five Smash Bros. games and Rivals 2. Here is the full lineup, including the games that are featuring doubles brackets.
- Super Smash Bros. 64 Singles
- Super Smash Bros. 64 Doubles
- Super Smash Bros. Melee Singles
- Super Smash Bros. Melee Doubles
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl Singles
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl Doubles
- Super Smash Bros. Wii U Singles
- Super Smash Bros. Wii U Doubles
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Singles
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Doubles
- Rivals of Aether 2
There are other, less official events also going on during the event, which you can easily find on social media if you are interested in some modded experiences.
Where Can You Watch Supernova 2025?
Supernova 2025 will have its broadcast streamed to Twitch through multiple accounts, though the main events will largely be shared on the VGBootCamp Twitch, with videos posted later to the TO's YouTube channel. Everything else will be split across secondary channels or re-streams from content creators for things like scheduled watch parties or general watchalongs from players not attending.
Supernova 2025 - Full Schedule
Here is the full schedule of main events for Supernova 2025, paired with what brackets will be running during the day. All broadcasts will be split across VGBootCamp’s multitude of channels, the main VGBootCamp YouTube page, and HouseOf3000.
August 7: Opening Day
- 6pm ET: Openin Ceremonies
- 7pm ET: The 64 Combo Contest
- 8:30pm ET: Top 10 Melee Rank Reveal
- 9:30pm ET: Top 10 Ultimate Lumirank Reveal
August 8
- 11am ET: Ultimate and Melee Singles running through 8pm ET, also Syracuse vs Shenandoah Crew Battle
- 2pm ET: Trivia & More hosted by EE
- 5pm ET: Rivals 2 Crew Battle
- 7pm ET: Brawl, Wiiu, and Ultimate Doubles top cut
August 9
- Brackets for Melee and Ultimate will continue throughout the day into top cut.
- 3pm ET: Talent Show hosted by EE
- 5pm ET: Exhibition Matches and Coneyfest 2025
- 8pm ET: Smash 64 Finals
- 9pm ET: The 7th Annual Smashies
August 10: Championship Sunday
- 10am ET: Rivals 2 Finals and Ludwig Watch Party
- 2pm ET: Smash Melee Finals and Watch Party
- 6pm ET: Smash Ultimate Finals and Watch Party