SUPERVIVE's Full Launch is Coming. Release Date, Launch Time, Server Status
The odds are stacked against most free-to-play multiplayer releases, but SUPERVIVE has thrived. The "MOBA BR meets Hero Shooter" reimagines traditional battlefields with flashy graphics, unique Hunter heroes and a bright color scheme. It brings players into a "wild, open-ended combat sandbox where you’ll jump, glide, shoot, punch, bounce, nuke, and spike your enemies to be the last team standing." After a successful Open Beta, development studio Theorycraft Games has revealed SUPERVIVE's Global Launch date alongside big changes: an Armory build system, map redesigns and 3 new Hunters. Let's recap the announcement and its impact on the game.
SUPERVIVE is Down Until Its Final Launch
SUPERVIVE's Open Beta launched in November 2024, with strong success. According to the stat-tracker SteamDB, the title has earned 87.61% satisfied reviews, a "Very Positive" status and a concurrent peak of over 47,000 users.
On July 17 2025, SUPERVIVE officially took its beta servers offline. During the next week, it will undergo significant changes. Players will not be able to access the game until its final launch.
When Is SUPERVIVE's Global Launch Date?
SUPERVIVE's full release will arrive on Thursday, July 24, 2025. It will be available globally, launching in China for the first time. The exact release time will vary depending on the player's region and server location. SUPERVIVE's first complete patch, Version 1.0, will be available on Steam.
What Changes Are Coming to SUPERVIVE's Launch?
In a Global Launch announcement on YouTube, Theorycraft Games Co-Founder and CEO Joe Tung confirmed that the team is "super excited" to usher in Version 1.0. According to Tung, "the 1.0 release is a top-to-bottom overhaul of the game, with a ton of polish, new content and new features." Upcoming changes will maintain the "solid core of expressive, lethal combat built on top of a dynamic movement sandbox" while introducing ways to keep every battle unique.
What is the SUPERVIVE Armory?
These updates include "a brand new, foundational system called the Armory," which lets players collect items and power up their Hunters. Uniquely, instead of temporary, single-match item builds, Armory add-ons stay on your Hunters throughout the entire Competitive season. They will only reset with each new Ranked phase. This means high-performing players can snowball and carry progress through consecutive matches.
The Armory allows for "more in-depth itemization and playstyle." It also opens up several different build paths for each Hunter, so every character can find a place in the meta, and games will retain variety.
What is Prisma in SUPERVIVE?
To purchase and collect Armory items, players need a new resource type called Prisma. Prisma is obtainable through securing objectives or killing enemies and stays in your inventory past each Competitive match. Tung clarifies that there are absolutely no pay-to-win elements in the SUPERVIVE Armory: "All Armory unlocks will be earned just from playing the game."
SUPERVIVE's Map Changes
Upon its full launch, SUPERVIVE's maps will look quite different. The dev team has redesigned them for better "positional strategy" options. In addition, players can now access vehicles to quickly traverse it.
SUPERVIVE New Hunters
SUPERVIVE players can look forward to three new Hunters in the one month directly following the game's global launch. One of them, Wukong, leaked in late June. Wukong is a monkey-like Hunter with a robot arm and a golden sword. He is likely based on a character with the same name from Chinese folklore.
The game's release trailer shows Wukong with two other Hunter silhouettes behind him. One wears a witch hat, and the other has a bushy ponytail and carries something with smoke particles rising from it.
Additional, more mysterious changes include:
- "Changes aimed at the solo player experience"
- A full New Player tutorial overhaul
- Client UI adjustments
- New skins and cosmetics
Free SUPERVIVE Launch Day Bonuses
SUPERVIVE previously gauranteed several rewards to players present during the Open Beta. Its Launch Day will also provide free items to newcomers, including:
- Two free Hunters
- Cosmetics
- A Wisp
- An Epic Ghost skin
Esports Impact
SUPERVIVE's developer, Theorycraft Games, includes talent from League of Legends, VALORANT, Overwatch and Apex Legends. The title also shares a publisher (NetEase) with Marvel Rivals. This means the team has in-depth knowledge about esports-specific titles, which has likely heightened the game's appeal among competitive players.
Everything about SUPERVIVE's matches coalesces to hook viewers in — its graphics bear a distinctive art style, its abilities are flashy and its UI is easy to follow. Theorycraft Game is already setting up in-game Competitive Seasons, which will push players to the limit and identify the game's rising stars. A tournament scene is the logical next step. While SUPERVIVE's current state is promising, the game must ensure a stable player base and foster a balanced meta before progressing to the big stage.