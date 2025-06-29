SUPERVIVE Announces Global Launch Date, New Hero and Pre-Launch Rewards
Since its Open Beta launched last November, SUPERVIVE has attracted a legion of fans and drawn closer to an official release. Today, Theorycraft Games announced the title's full global release date. Let's explore everything about SUPERVIVE's final Global Launch, its free pre-launch rewards and what it means for esports.
What is SUPERVIVE?
SUPERVIVE, created by California-based studio Theorycraft Games, self-describes on its Steam page as a "MOBA BR (Battle Royale) meets Hero Shooter." Players can "Jump, glide, shoot, punch, bounce, nuke, spike [their] enemies in this free-flowing, chaotic battleground in the sky" and "Face off in all-out, multi-squad team fights" while also defeating "boss monsters for big loot." The game is multiplayer and competitive. It includes over 18 unique heroes, called 'Hunters.' Players can fine-tune their skill sets by adjusting their hero builds with specialized equipment and powers. SUPERVIVE is free-to-play. It is currently a PC only title, meaning it is exclusively available through Steam.
SUPERVIVE also features multiple game modes. Players can engage in:
- Trios Battle Royale
- 4v4 Arena Mode
- Custom Game Lobbies
Since SUPERVIVE is currently in an Early Access stage, anyone can download and play it. However, the title is not yet complete. It will include numerous updates and changes upon its official launch. Several factors point towards a promising arrival: the game sits at over 17,500 'very positive' reviews on Steam (over 90% positive overall) at the time of writing, and it was the most-played demo during Steam's Next Fest. Many gaming influencers, including Tyler1 of League of Legends fame, have also tested the title on their streams.
SUPERVIVE Announces Its 1.0 Global Launch Date
On Sunday, June 29 2025, SUPERVIVE announced its official Global Launch date. The game will reportedly arrive in all regions, including China and Korea, on Thursday, July 24 2025. An accompanying press release indicates that SUPERVIVE 1.0 will "[mark] a top-to-bottom overhaul of the game" with "sweeping changes to progression, game structure, and the map—while keeping its signature fast, lethal, squad-based gameplay intact." According to the title's Steam page, the community can also expect changes to "hunter models, environment art and gameplay" upon official launch.
Theorycraft Games CEO Joe Tung will also deliver a YouTube video detailing all SUPERVIVE launch changes on the title's official channel: youtube.com/@SUPERVIVE. The video will go live on Thursday, July 17.
SUPERVIVE's staff notes that the game's servers will go offline after Tung's July 17 post for "pre-launch maintenance." It is unclear how long this downtime will last.
SUPERVIVE's Pre-Launch Player Rewards
As SUPERVIVE enters a new era, it is rewarding its day-one player base with free cosmetics. These pre-launch rewards include:
- Cartoon Carrot Wisp (Rooty) and Champion Callsign: available to any players present before SUPERVIVE 1.0
- "The OG" Glider and "Theorycrafter" Title: available to any players with 40+ hours on record.
- 200,000 XP: available to all Battle Pass owners.
SUPERVIVE Teases New Hero: Wukong
SUPERVIVE's launch release has also teased a new 'Hunter' hero. Named "Wukong," he is a monkey-like individual with a robotic arm and mysterious red-and-pink powers. Wukong also grasps a golden sword with a red gemstone, possibly his main weapon.
Wukong's teaser video indicates he will likely release with SUPERVIVE's official Global Launch on June 24, 2025. He is likely inspired by Sun Wukong, a 'monkey king' from Chinese folklore, who trains as a Taoist monk and acquires supernatural powers. It's unclear currently what Wukong's abilities will entail, though this information will likely arrive closer to SUPERVIVE's launch (or in the upcoming 1.0 reveal video).
Esports Impact
SUPERVIVE has multiple genres — Battle Royale, MOBA and Hero Shooter, to name a few — but all of them have one thing in common. At its core, SUPERVIVE is a competitive game, which means it could easily spawn an esports sphere if its launch is successful. In fact, players may recognize NetEase Games, one of its publishers, from the hit title Marvel Rivals, which has already formed an esports circuit just a year after its release. The Theorycraft Games team also has experience working on well-known esports titles, including League of Legends, VALORANT, Overwatch and Apex Legends.