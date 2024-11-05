Supervive Open Beta: New Release Date
This year, MOBA shooters are popping up left and right. In August 2024, Valve released Deadlock's Beta to a wide positive reception. Now, another game is arriving to kick up the competition. Theorycraft Games' colorful MOBA shooter title Supervive has just announced its Open Beta release and will be available to play soon. Here's everything we know about Supervive's Open Beta, its release date, and more.
What is Supervive?
Supervive is Theorycraft Games' latest project. The studio's team has previously worked on titles including VALORANT, Overwatch and Apex Legends.
Supervive's Steam page describes the title as a "MOBA BR meets hero shooter." It takes place in a vast floating world where 'storm chaser' heroes battle while weaving through intense storms. Supervive will include squad and duos Battle Royale modes, 4v4 arena mode and in-game events.
Players can expect fast-paced team fights, map bosses and various battle tactics with unique weapons. The game is designed with a bright, vibrant aesthetic and features over sixteen heroes to play. These include "a mecha-suited pirate hunter, a fox with a flamethrower, and an anarchist who commands the power of lightning".
Supervive's Open Beta
Several content creators have already tried Supervive in a limited release. League of Legends pro Broxah, and streamers Tyler1 and Emiru all tested the game. During Steam's Next Fest, Supervive was one of the event's most-played demos. It also entered a successful open playtest from September 5 to September 9, 2024.
In the Open Beta release, all interested players can participate in a fleshed-out version of Supervive that more closely represents the final product. This brings the game one step closer to its final public release.
Supervive Open Beta Release Date
An announcement containing a set date for the upcoming Open Beta was released on the game's YouTube channel on November 24, 2024. According to Theorycraft Games, Supervive will officially enter its Open Beta stage on November 20, 2024.
How to Play Supervive's Open Beta
Unlike a Limited Beta, Open Beta games don't require invites to join and anyone can participate. To play Supervive once its Open Beta releases, users can simply navigate to the game's Steam page and download. It will be free to play and publicly available. Once players have the game downloaded, they are ready to start playing.
While waiting for Supervive to release, players can click the green 'Add to your Wishlist" button. This will send a notification to your Steam account when the Open Beta arrives.