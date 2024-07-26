When is the Next Supervive Playtest?
Moba-inspired battle royale Supervive has captured the interest of gamers looking for a new style of isometric combat. The game is currently conducting frequent playtests to build hype, squash bugs, and hone in on the ideal gameplay experience.
For curious gamers, now is the perfect time to give Supervive a chance and give the dev team, Theorycraft Inc, crucial feedback that will help the game find its audience on launch.
How to Join the Supervive Playtest
Head to the Supervive website to sign up for all future playtests. You'll just need to enter your email and will be notified if you get in.
Alternatively, if you already have a friend with access, they can guarantee your spot through a referral program.
The next Supervive playtest will be held on August 1-3. Play times are as follows for Europe and North America:
- EU — 5pm -11pm BST / 6pm - 12am CEST
- NA — 3pm - 9pm PST / 6pm - 12am EST