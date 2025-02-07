How the Switch 2 Mouse Controls Work and What it Means for FPS Esports
April can’t come soon enough as new patent information for the Nintendo Switch 2 has seemingly confirmed that the console’s updated Joy-Con design does feature mouse support—which opens many doors for competitive gaming across the board.
We might not know the exact specifics yet, but it looks like the Switch 2 will have the capability to support games that want to use mouse controls paired with other inputs. That, for the first time in ages, gives Nintendo a chance to capitalize on an element of the competitive gaming market by offering direct mouse support through its new console’s main controller.
Nintendo Switch 2 Mouse Support - Everything We Know
In the initial Switch 2 reveal trailer, it looked like Nintendo was teasing that the console’s new design for the Joy-Con controllers would support a form of mouse support by flipping them on their side and using a sensor to read movements in that position. Nothing was confirmed about that feature at the time.
Now, a patent registered to Nintendo, Masaya Takei, and Kazuhiko Koriyama on the World Intellectual Property Organization has shown off what appears to be the full design of these new Joy-Cons along with its “mouse operation.” Hands in the drawings are using both Joy-Cons as a mouse, with one as a mouse while the other is still held like a controller, and mentions being able to be used with attachments.
Another controller was also shown in these patents that looks to have detachable parts that feature similar mouse operations, which could be a new style of Pro Controller. More details should be shared in the April Nintendo Switch 2 Direct.
What Games Could Benefit From Nintendo Switch 2 Mouse Support?
Depending on how heavily Nintendo’s new console, and specifically the new hardware gimmicks, is embraced by third-party developers, there is a chance many major games can take advantage of this mouse support to provide a unique experience that blends console and PC tendencies.
If a PC player is accustomed to or prefers playing shooters with a mouse and keyboard, providing them a way to at least carry part of that control scheme over to the Switch 2 might entice them to spend more time playing competitive titles on the system.
Shooters, both first and third person, will benefit from having these options, and we already know that Microsoft is looking to bring Call of Duty back to the Nintendo ecosystem in the near future. Games like Overwatch 2, which is already available on Switch, and a potential VALORANT or Marvel Rivals ports, if the console can handle running the latter, fit that bill too.
You can also expand that to MOBAs too, though it is unlikely anything like Dota 2 or League of Legends ever make an appearance on the Switch 2 unless you count a potential Wild Rift appearance. Pokémon UNITE would benefit from more control options and Arena of Valor is playabe on the system too.
We have seen some MOBAs make the jump to console in the past. SMITE even had a console esports league.
Not only does it potentially benefit competitive or PC-like titles, but it could there is a huge opportunity for games that thrive on mouse functionality too, such as MMO and strategy games.
Civilization VII is about to release and has a Switch version but, even without reviews for the Switch port, it would likely play better with a mouse than simply using a controller or touchscreen even if Firaxis Games tends to knock those options out of the park too. But this applies to plenty of games like Baldur’s Gate 3 if that ever gets a port, MMOs on the platform like DC Universe Online and Warframe, or something like XCOM and even Mario + Rabbids.
Nintendo will likely heavily support this control option for the Switch 2, and that could lead to interesting developments for its own titles like Splatoon, which could then offer shooter fans who dislike using a controller access to the franchise with their preferred setup.
What Does Switch 2 Mouse Support Mean for Nintendo and Esports?
Regardless of what the patents currently say and what games embrace the controls, the idea of mouse support at this scale for a Nintendo console is massive.
This is not like a company offering limited support for the control scheme through extra peripherals you need to purchase separately. Every single Nintendo Switch 2 console will be able to use mouse functionality with the Joy-Con controllers that come with the system and hook directly to it, with no need for extra purchases or bells and whistles.
At a base level this also opens up the chance for Nintendo to get more creative with its games while still offering what is a more standard upgrade to the Switch. It isn’t revolutionary like the Wii or its predecessor, but it is still a gimmick that will be unique to the Switch 2 and provide actually utility for developers who choose to utilize it.
It can also help Nintendo with its porting options too.
Over the course of the Switch’s lifecycle, Nintendo had been slowly re-releasing Wii U games or slightly upgraded versions of them on the Switch because the previous console sold so poorly. It was essentially like releasing new games for most of the Switch’s audience. That well is almost dry now with one of the final highly requested ports, Xenoblade Chronicles X, finally coming to Switch with a Definitive Edition releasd on March 20.
Now Nintendo could potentially use the mouse controls to mimic touchscreen inputs for Nintendo DS and 3DS titles so that library can be brought over in waves for Nintendo Switch Online or remasters.
As for esports, and the developers behind games with competitive modes as a whole, one of the most important factors is getting eyes on your game and offering it up to as many players as possible. And using the Switch as a that vehicle not only gets you in front of more potential players but also an audience that likely wouldn’t have approached your game otherwise.
Nintendo’s ecosystem is a bit more isolated from PC gaming than Xbox and PlayStation, but the original Switch just surpassed 150 million units sold. Even if the Switch 2 starts off slower than its predecessor, putting a competitive game out on a system with a fraction of that upside is a win for potential returns in potential player count, community building, tournament viewership, and microtransactions.
And that doesn’t even take into account if a developer can somehow make the Switch 2 version while also optimizing a control scheme for controller and launching on the original Switch to capitalize on backward compatibility.
