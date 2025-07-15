All Tales of the Shire Special Editions, Release Date, Timing Explained
From the moment Tales of the Shire was first teased, it was clear that this game would be something special for both cozy gamers and long-time Tolkien fans. Developed by Wētā Workshop, this wholesome slice-of-life RPG invites you to step into the furry-footed world of Hobbits, settle down in the charming village of Bywater, and help turn it into a fully-fledged part of Hobbiton. With the release just around the corner, here’s everything you need to know.
Tales of the Shire Release Date
Tales of the Shire launches on July 29, 2025. You can get the game digitally on PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Only the PS5 and Switch versions have physical editions, but the game will be available digitally across all platforms.
Tales of the Shire Release Time
The release time for digital editions looks to be 11 AM ET (according to the PlayStation Store), so if you’ve preordered a physical copy and it arrives early (or you’re picking it up in-store), you may be able to start playing before that.
There's no midnight release for the game, so anyone grabbing a physical edition on release day will need to wait for their local retailer to open. It appears that Target and Walmart are both selling the game online; however, this does not guarantee that your local store will have stock. Amazon is also offering preorders, but several fans have complained that their preorder has been pushed to August.
Tales of the Shire Editions and Prices
All pre-orders, regardless of platform or edition, include a download code for the official game soundtrack.
Edition
Price
What's Included
Platforms
Standard Edition (Digital)
$34.99
Base game
Xbox Series X|S, Nintend Switch, Play Station 5, Steam
Standard Edition (Physical)
$39.99
Base game and fold-out map of Bywater
Xbox Series X|S, Nintend Switch
Exclusive Edition (Physical)
$39.99
Base game, fold-out map, and an exclusive book cover O-sleeve
Xbox Series X|S, Nintend Switch
At the time of writing, the iam8bit exclusive editions of Tales of the Shire are sold out for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. However, not all is lost.
Physical Merch and Extras
If you’re the type of fan who loves having physical goodies, Wētā Workshop has cooked up a few extra treats that are still available for pre-order on their site.
- BUTTERFLY OF THE SHIRE™ Oven Mitt Set – $19.99
- TOKENS OF THE SHIRE™ Laptop Sticker Set – $9.99
- THE GREEN DRAGON™ Desk Mat – $19.99
- INGREDIENTS OF THE SHIRE™ Tea Towel – $14.99
Even if you missed out on the iam8bit exclusive edition, these extras are a lovely way to bring a bit of Hobbit life into your home.
Tales of the Shire Development Timeline and Delays
Tales of the Shire was first teased in September 2023. A trailer dropped in April 2024 with a vague 2024 release date, but that quickly changed. The team announced in September 2024 that they were pushing the release to early 2025, before confirming a March 25 date a few weeks later. In February 2025, news of another delay pushed it to its current July 29 release.
But honestly, who could blame them? Cozy games thrive on detail to be successful, especially for a series that has so many fans worldwide. Wētā Workshop’s commitment to making this feel like a "warm hug from Middle-earth" is admirable.
Is There Multiplayer or Co-op in Tales of the Shire?
Sadly, no. Tales of the Shire is listed as a single-player game. That’s a bit of a bummer, considering how well cozy games lend themselves to shared experiences. Imagine visiting your friend’s Hobbit Hole or throwing a joint garden party!
It feels similar to how Disney Dreamlight Valley launched—single-player only, with a multiplayer mode added later that was very underwhelming until recently. Fingers crossed that Wētā Workshop has plans to introduce proper co-op in a future update. This is definitely a game worth sharing.
What is Tales of the Shire?
It's everything that fans have wanted. We already have enough LOTR games that focus on combat in Middle-earth; this is for fans who want to highlight the softer side of the series that we've grown so fond of. You’ll create your own Hobbit, customize your appearance with everything from curly hairstyles to cozy waistcoats, and settle into your Hobbit Hole. Decorating your home is completely grid-free, so you’re free to arrange everything from teapots to tables just how you like them.
You’ll spend your days gardening, fishing, and foraging in the peaceful green landscapes around Bywater. The passing seasons change what you can grow and gather, and the dynamic weather keeps things feeling fresh. Want to impress your neighbours? Cook up a hearty stew or host a dinner party—food is central to everything here, from second breakfast to supper.
You’ll get to know iconic Hobbit families, build friendships, and take on daily club missions to help move Bywater from humble hamlet to official village status. The developers clearly understand the appeal of a peaceful, grounded life, and the game leans into it at every turn.
Esports Impact
Tales of the Shire isn’t exactly heading for the main stage at EVO or DreamHack. It’s a single-player cozy sim, and its focus is all about slowing down, not speeding up. That said, don’t be surprised if some dedicated fans start uploading speedrun attempts of different parts of the game.
Still, this is not a game meant to be rushed. Like a true Hobbit, Tales of the Shire is best enjoyed slowly, with a cup of tea and time to spare.