All Tales of the Shire Special Editions, Release Date, Timing Explained

A closer look at the comforts of the Shire 🌿



Our Tales of the Shire merch collection crafted by fellow @WetaWorkshop artisans is packed with Hobbit charm.



Plus, spend $50 USD or more and get free shipping!



See all four items up close and shop now: https://t.co/WYqNC7dJBf… pic.twitter.com/7ku9bbBCx6