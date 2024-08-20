Pokémon TCG Pocket Release Details
Pokémon TCG fans have been curious about Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket for a while and the release date and more details were finally revealed at Worlds.
Pocket has been teased for a while now, leaving trainers curious about the interactive card concept. But not much was spilled about the mobile game until Worlds. At the Pokémon World Championships over the weekend, attendees had the chance to try out Pocket in a designated area and then an announcement was shared during the closing ceremony.
Here is what we have learned about Pocket.
When Is Pokémon TCG Pocket Coming Out?
The Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket mobile app will be released on October 30, 2024. It will be available all around the world.
Trainers interested in trying Pocket can preregister for the app right now on the App Store and Google Play.
Related Article: Pokémon TCG Sets May Hint at Pokémon Legends: Z-A Release Date
New Pokémon TCG Pocket Trailer Shows Gameplay
Up until Worlds, all we knew was that Pocket was going to be a casual alternative to playing the TCG. While TCG Live would be for trainers practicing for Regionals and other big tournaments, Pocket was going to be focused more on collecting cards, either with new illustrations, retro ones, and art unique to Pocket.
During simplified versions of TCG matches, using different attacks would activate Pokémon card art to change, creating a more immersive experience.
Trainers would be given two free booster packs to open every day they log in, making it easier to collect, trade, and build decks. More competitive players were skeptical of the simplified battles while serious collectors have scoffed at the concept of collecting cards that aren't worth anything IRL.
The new trailer, which premiered over the weekend, showed a bit more of what Pocket offers. It showed how easy it is to view collections and trade cards almost instantly. It also highlighted what an interactive card looks like, allowing trainers to click on cards to be brought inside the art and view it from various angles.
The reactions to Pocket were pretty lukewarm. A lot of TCG players lectured Pokémon on creating an app instead of another video game. Others predicted that it would be full of microtransactions. Only time will tell how the game will actually be — but knowing Pokémon fans, they will be downloading it anyway.