Team Liquid Loses 6-Year Sponsorship Deal With Honda Following R6 Social Media Backlash
In the early morning hours of May 19, 2025, Team Liquid founder and co-CEO Victor Goossens took to X/Twitter to issue a detailed apology for a controversial post made by one of the organization's Rainbow Six Siege players Lucas "DiasLucasBR".
According to Team Liquid's statement, the controversy has cost DiasLucas the equivalent of four month's salary, and cost Team Liquid its partnership with automotive brand Honda. So what happened?
In a now-deleted tweet following Team Liquid's loss at R6 RELOAD to Japanese organization CAG Osaka (who finished the tournament in second place), the Brazilian player posted a GIF that the Japanese audience interpreted as a reference to the atomic bombing of Japan in World War II. The backlash was immediate from fans worldwide.
"From the bottom of my heart It was never my intention to make any offensive reference, but I recognize that the context and choice were inappropriate," DiasLucas wrote in an apology post on May 15.
Team Liquid Responds to DiasLucas Controversy
Team Liquid did not issue an official response until the following Monday, May 19.
"Lucas made a regrettable decision in the heat of the moment after a tough loss," the statement reads. "He searched for an explosion GIF using generic keywords to express how his team "blew up" during their loss, and in choosing one that matched the intensity of his emotions, he failed to realize how the imagery connected to a painful moment in Japan's history. We believe that there was no malicious intent, only a very serious lapse in judgment and awareness."
Liquid's statement goes on to say that the player quickly apologized to the CAG Osaka players, and stated that due to believing there was no malice in his actions, Liquid would not remove DiasLucas from the roster.
However, the incident was not without consequences, both for the player and the organization. Team Liquid stated it would take the following action in the wake of the controversy.
- DiasLucas will be fined an amount equating to four months' salary and complete media and sensitivity training
- The R6 squad will donate their prize winnings from RELOAD ($12,000), as well as Lucas's fine, to charity
- Over the next six months, Team Liquid will require all players and coached to attend new media and sensitivity training which will specifically include this incident as a case study.
The End of Team Liquid Honda
At the end of its statement, Team Liquid announced that Honda Motors has decided not to renew its partnership due to the controversy. Honda has sponsored Team Liquid for six years, including serving as the title sponsor for its League of Legends team and filming multiple commercials with players across the organization.
Liquid Founder Defends DiasLucas
While the loss of Honda is a significant impact to Team Liquid's bottom line, Goossens stood behind his player. While his own post apologizes for the harm caused by the post, he takes the time to explain how the incident came to pass and re-affirms that there was no hate behind DiasLucas's tweet.
"We have taken action, and we believe in accountability. But we also believe in fairness and context. We have parted ways with individuals in the past when a clear line was crossed. We do not believe that applies here. This kid deserves to play."